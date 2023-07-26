Co-CEO Kelleher Thomas J /ADV Buys 9,090 Shares of B. Riley Financial Inc

25 minutes ago
On July 26, 2023, Co-CEO KELLEHER THOMAS J /ADV made a significant investment in B. Riley Financial Inc (

RILY, Financial), purchasing 9,090 shares of the company's stock. This move is noteworthy and warrants a closer look at the insider trading dynamics and the potential implications for the stock.

Who is KELLEHER THOMAS J /ADV?

Kelleher Thomas J /ADV is the Co-CEO of B. Riley Financial Inc, a diversified financial services company. His role places him in a strategic position within the company, giving him a unique perspective on the company's operations, financial health, and future prospects. His decision to increase his stake in the company is a strong vote of confidence in its future performance.

About B. Riley Financial Inc

B. Riley Financial Inc is a leading provider of financial services and solutions. The company operates through several divisions, offering a diverse range of services including investment banking, institutional brokerage, corporate advisory, and wealth management. B. Riley also makes principal investments in other businesses and assets. The company's unique business model and diversified service offerings allow it to generate multiple streams of revenue and maintain a strong financial position.

Insider Buying Analysis

Over the past year, Kelleher Thomas J /ADV has purchased a total of 19,090 shares and has not sold any shares. This trend of consistent buying indicates a strong belief in the company's potential for growth and profitability.

The insider transaction history for B. Riley Financial Inc shows a total of 40 insider buys over the past year, with no insider sells recorded over the same period. This trend suggests a positive sentiment among the company's insiders, which could be a bullish signal for investors.

Stock Price and Valuation

On the day of Kelleher Thomas J /ADV's recent buy, B. Riley Financial Inc's shares were trading at $55 each, giving the company a market cap of $1.58 billion.

With a GuruFocus Value of $60.94, B. Riley Financial Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.9, indicating that the stock is fairly valued. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity by Co-CEO Kelleher Thomas J /ADV, coupled with the positive insider buying trend and the fair valuation of B. Riley Financial Inc's stock, could be interpreted as a positive signal for the company's future stock performance. However, investors should always conduct their own due diligence before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
