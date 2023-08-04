Applied Materials Inc ( AMAT, Financial) experienced a day's gain of 3.91% and reported an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 7.58. This article aims to determine whether the stock, at its current price, is modestly overvalued. To answer this, we delve into a detailed valuation analysis. We invite you to join us on this informative journey.

Company Overview

Applied Materials is the world's largest supplier of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, offering materials engineering solutions used in nearly every major process step in chip manufacturing, except lithography. Despite a recent price of $151.86 per share, the GF Value, an estimation of the stock's fair value, stands at $131.67, suggesting that Applied Materials ( AMAT, Financial) might be modestly overvalued. This article will further explore the company's value by integrating financial assessment with critical company details.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line indicates the ideal fair trading value of the stock. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is considered overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Applied Materials, with a market cap of $127.5 billion, appears to be modestly overvalued at its current price of $151.86 per share. This assessment is based on the GF Value, which considers historical multiples, an internal adjustment based on the company's past business growth, and analyst estimates of future business performance.

Given that Applied Materials is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth.

Financial Strength Assessment

Investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss. Therefore, it's crucial to review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Applied Materials has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.83, ranking worse than 67.85% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. However, GuruFocus ranks Applied Materials's financial strength as 8 out of 10, suggesting a strong balance sheet.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, is typically less risky. Applied Materials has been profitable 10 years over the past decade. The company reported a revenue of $26.6 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $7.58 in the past twelve months. Its operating margin is 29.28%, ranking better than 91.79% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. Overall, the profitability of Applied Materials is ranked 10 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

Growth is a crucial factor in a company's valuation. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Applied Materials' 3-year average annual revenue growth rate is 23.9%, ranking better than 75.26% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 32.1%, which ranks better than 61.56% of companies in the Semiconductors industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Applied Materials's return on invested capital is 33.65, and its cost of capital is 13.77.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of Applied Materials appears to be modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is strong and its profitability is robust. Its growth ranks better than 61.56% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. To learn more about Applied Materials stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

