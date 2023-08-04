Is eBay Inc (EBAY) Significantly Undervalued? A Comprehensive GF Value Analysis

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

With a notable daily gain of 3.85% and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 2.47, eBay Inc (

EBAY, Financial) presents an intriguing investment proposition. This article seeks to answer the question: Is eBay (EBAY) significantly undervalued? By diving into a detailed valuation analysis, we aim to provide valuable insights for potential investors and current shareholders.

Company Overview

eBay Inc (

EBAY, Financial), one of the largest e-commerce marketplaces globally, reported $74 billion in gross merchandise volume in 2022. This placed the company among the top 10 global e-commerce businesses. eBay (EBAY) generates revenue from various sources, including listing fees, advertising, revenue-sharing arrangements with service providers, and managed payments. As of the end of 2022, the platform had connected over 132 million buyers and around 20 million sellers across almost 190 global markets. More than 50% of its gross merchandise volume is generated in international markets, with significant presence in the U.K., Germany, and Australia.

At a stock price of $45.34, eBay's market cap stands at $24.2 billion. However, the company's fair value, as estimated by the proprietary GF Value, is $72.38, indicating that the stock is significantly undervalued.

1684950031490088960.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, derived from a combination of historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line offers an overview of the stock's ideal fair trading value.

If a stock's price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it may be overvalued and likely to offer poor future returns. Conversely, if the stock price is significantly below the GF Value Line, it may be undervalued and could potentially offer high future returns.

GF Value Analysis of eBay (EBAY, Financial)

Currently, eBay Inc (EBAY) appears to be significantly undervalued according to the GF Value estimation. This conclusion is based on three key factors: historical trading multiples, an internal adjustment based on past business growth, and analyst estimates of future business performance.

Given that eBay is significantly undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth.

1684949974539829248.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength can pose a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid this, it's crucial to review a company's financial strength before purchasing shares. Key indicators of financial strength include the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage. eBay's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.88 ranks better than 59.85% of companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry, indicating fair financial strength.

1684949997524615168.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those demonstrating consistent profitability over the long term, poses less risk. eBay has been profitable in 8 of the past 10 years. With an operating margin of 22.22%, eBay ranks better than 95.52% of companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry, indicating strong profitability.

Growth is a crucial factor in a company's valuation. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. eBay's average annual revenue growth is 26.5%, ranking better than 87.18% of companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry. However, its 3-year average EBITDA growth is 0%, which ranks worse than 0% of companies in the industry.

ROIC vs WACC

A company's profitability can also be assessed by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If ROIC exceeds WACC, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. Over the past 12 months, eBay's ROIC was 11.97, while its WACC was 9.17.

1684950014859673600.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, eBay (

EBAY, Financial) stock appears to be significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong, although its growth ranks lower than all companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry. For a more detailed financial analysis of eBay, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, visit the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.