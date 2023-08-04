With a notable daily gain of 3.85% and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 2.47, eBay Inc ( EBAY, Financial) presents an intriguing investment proposition. This article seeks to answer the question: Is eBay (EBAY) significantly undervalued? By diving into a detailed valuation analysis, we aim to provide valuable insights for potential investors and current shareholders.

Company Overview

eBay Inc ( EBAY, Financial), one of the largest e-commerce marketplaces globally, reported $74 billion in gross merchandise volume in 2022. This placed the company among the top 10 global e-commerce businesses. eBay (EBAY) generates revenue from various sources, including listing fees, advertising, revenue-sharing arrangements with service providers, and managed payments. As of the end of 2022, the platform had connected over 132 million buyers and around 20 million sellers across almost 190 global markets. More than 50% of its gross merchandise volume is generated in international markets, with significant presence in the U.K., Germany, and Australia.

At a stock price of $45.34, eBay's market cap stands at $24.2 billion. However, the company's fair value, as estimated by the proprietary GF Value, is $72.38, indicating that the stock is significantly undervalued.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, derived from a combination of historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line offers an overview of the stock's ideal fair trading value.

If a stock's price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it may be overvalued and likely to offer poor future returns. Conversely, if the stock price is significantly below the GF Value Line, it may be undervalued and could potentially offer high future returns.

GF Value Analysis of eBay ( EBAY , Financial)

Currently, eBay Inc (EBAY) appears to be significantly undervalued according to the GF Value estimation. This conclusion is based on three key factors: historical trading multiples, an internal adjustment based on past business growth, and analyst estimates of future business performance.

Given that eBay is significantly undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength can pose a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid this, it's crucial to review a company's financial strength before purchasing shares. Key indicators of financial strength include the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage. eBay's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.88 ranks better than 59.85% of companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry, indicating fair financial strength.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those demonstrating consistent profitability over the long term, poses less risk. eBay has been profitable in 8 of the past 10 years. With an operating margin of 22.22%, eBay ranks better than 95.52% of companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry, indicating strong profitability.

Growth is a crucial factor in a company's valuation. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. eBay's average annual revenue growth is 26.5%, ranking better than 87.18% of companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry. However, its 3-year average EBITDA growth is 0%, which ranks worse than 0% of companies in the industry.

ROIC vs WACC

A company's profitability can also be assessed by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If ROIC exceeds WACC, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. Over the past 12 months, eBay's ROIC was 11.97, while its WACC was 9.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, eBay ( EBAY, Financial) stock appears to be significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong, although its growth ranks lower than all companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry. For a more detailed financial analysis of eBay, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

