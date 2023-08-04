With a daily gain of 5.13%, DexCom Inc ( DXCM, Financial) has caught the attention of value investors. Its Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) stands at 0.7. But the question that arises is whether this stock is fairly valued? This article aims to provide a comprehensive valuation analysis of DexCom. So, let's dive in and explore the financial dynamics of this intriguing company.

A Glimpse into DexCom Inc ( DXCM , Financial)

DexCom, a pioneer in the healthcare sector, designs and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring systems for diabetic patients. These systems serve as an alternative to the traditional blood glucose meter process. The company is also evolving its CGM systems to provide integration with insulin pumps from Insulet and Tandem.

With a market cap of $52.7 billion and sales of $3 billion, DexCom ( DXCM, Financial) is a significant player in the medical devices industry. The company's stock price currently stands at $136, while its GF Value, an estimation of fair value, is $145.1. This comparison sets the stage for a deep dive into the company's value.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that represents the intrinsic value of a stock. It is calculated based on three factors: historical multiples that the stock has traded at, GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of the business performance.

The GF Value Line gives an overview of the fair value that the stock should ideally be traded at. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Based on GuruFocus' valuation method, DexCom ( DXCM, Financial) appears to be fairly valued. This means that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

Examining DexCom's Financial Strength

Companies with poor financial strength pose a high risk of permanent capital loss to investors. To avoid this, it's crucial to research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. DexCom's cash-to-debt ratio of 1.2 ranks worse than 62.46% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. However, its overall financial strength is 7 out of 10, indicating that DexCom's financial strength is fair.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk. DexCom has been profitable for 4 years over the past 10 years. With revenues of $3 billion and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.7 in the past 12 months, its operating margin of 13.14% is better than 71.12% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks DexCom's profitability as fair.

Growth is a crucial factor in the valuation of a company. DexCom's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 75.24% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. DexCom's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 31.8%, which ranks better than 77.18% of companies in the industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Evaluating a company's profitability can also be done by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC exceeds the WACC, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. In the past 12 months, DexCom's ROIC was 13.45 while its WACC was 11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DexCom ( DXCM, Financial) stock appears to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 77.18% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. For more details about DexCom stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

