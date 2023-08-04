Procter & Gamble Co (PG): A Fairly Valued Stock with Strong Profitability

GF Value analysis

Procter & Gamble Co (

PG, Financial) recently saw a day's gain of 3.42%, with an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $5.74. This article aims to answer the question: Is Procter & Gamble Co fairly valued? Let's delve into a comprehensive valuation analysis of the company.

Company Overview

Founded in 1837, Procter & Gamble Co has grown into a global consumer product manufacturer with more than $80 billion in annual sales. The company boasts a portfolio of leading brands, including Tide, Charmin, Pantene, and Pampers, each generating over $1 billion in annual global sales. Approximately 55% of the company's total sales come from outside the United States, with a third from emerging markets.

As of July 28, 2023, Procter & Gamble Co's stock price stood at $157.31, closely aligning with its GF Value or fair value estimate of $157.41. Here is the income breakdown of Procter & Gamble Co:

1684950705858674688.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line represents the stock's ideal fair trading value.

Procter & Gamble Co's stock is estimated to be fairly valued according to the GF Value. This means that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth. Below is the GF Value chart of Procter & Gamble Co:

1684950639332818944.png

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss. Procter & Gamble Co's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.21 ranks worse than 66.58% of companies in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry. GuruFocus ranks Procter & Gamble Co's financial strength as 7 out of 10, indicating fair balance sheet strength.

Here is the debt and cash of Procter & Gamble Co over the past years:

1684950665215868928.png

Profitability and Growth

Procter & Gamble Co's profitability and growth are key factors in its valuation. The company has been profitable for the past 10 years, with an operating margin of 21.7% that ranks better than 93.68% of companies in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry. The average annual revenue growth of Procter & Gamble Co is 5.8%, which ranks worse than 51.75% of companies in the industry. However, its 3-year average EBITDA growth is 31.2%, ranking better than 80.2% of its industry peers.

Another method of determining profitability is to compare return on invested capital (ROIC) to the weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Procter & Gamble Co's ROIC of 13.12 and WACC of 6.06 suggest the company is creating value for shareholders.

The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Procter & Gamble Co is shown below:

1684950684811657216.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, Procter & Gamble Co is fairly valued, with fair financial condition and strong profitability. Its growth ranks better than 80.2% of companies in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry. For more about Procter & Gamble Co stock, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

