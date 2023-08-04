Is Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) Significantly Undervalued? A Comprehensive GF Value Analysis

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Amazon.com Inc (

AMZN, Financial) recently saw a daily gain of 2.95%, with an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.42. This article aims to answer the question: Is Amazon.com (AMZN) significantly undervalued? We will delve into a valuation analysis to provide an answer. Let's explore the financial landscape of Amazon.com and its GF Value.

Company Introduction

Amazon.com, a leading online retailer, is one of the highest-grossing e-commerce aggregators, with $386 billion in net sales and approximately $578 billion in estimated physical/digital online gross merchandise volume in 2021. The company's operations span across retail-related revenue, Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings, advertising services, and more. International segments constitute 25%-30% of Amazon.com's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

With the current stock price of $132.03 per share, Amazon.com Inc (

AMZN, Financial) is significantly undervalued according to the GF Value, which stands at $201.66. This GF Value is an estimation of the fair value at which the stock should be traded.

1684950886360547328.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure of a stock's intrinsic value, derived from historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides an overview of the fair value at which the stock should ideally trade.

If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

For Amazon.com, the stock is estimated to be significantly undervalued. The current price of $132.03 per share and the market cap of $1.4 trillion suggest that Amazon.com's stock is likely to yield much higher returns in the long term than its business growth.

1684950833411653632.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Amazon.com's Financial Strength

Investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss. Therefore, it's essential to review a company's financial strength before deciding to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can provide a good initial perspective.

Amazon.com has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.46, ranking worse than 51.41% of companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Amazon.com's financial strength as 6 out of 10, suggesting a fair balance sheet.

1684950853171019776.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term, poses less risk. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Amazon.com has been profitable 8 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $524.9 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.42. Its operating margin is 2.54%, ranking worse than 56.27% of companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Amazon.com at 8 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term stock performance of a company. A faster-growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Amazon.com is 21.9%, ranking better than 83.35% of companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry. However, the 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 0.5%, ranking worse than 67.04% of companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) and the weighted cost of capital (WACC) can provide another perspective on its profitability. ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. For the past 12 months, Amazon.com's ROIC is 5.3, and its WACC is 11.13.

1684950869075820544.png

Conclusion

Overall, Amazon.com (

AMZN, Financial) stock is estimated to be significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks worse than 67.04% of companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry. To learn more about Amazon.com stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.