Insider Sell: Chief Accounting Officer Howard Guild Sells 17,500 Shares of SLB

Insider sell highlight

Author's Avatar
39 minutes ago
Summary
  • Insider sell highlight
Article's Main Image

On July 27, 2023, Howard Guild, the Chief Accounting Officer of Schlumberger Limited (SLB), sold 17,500 shares of the company. This move is part of a trend for Guild, who over the past year has sold a total of 70,616 shares and purchased none.

Schlumberger Limited is the world's leading provider of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. With product sales and services in more than 120 countries and employing approximately 105,000 people who represent over 140 nationalities, Schlumberger supplies a comprehensive range of products and services, from exploration through production, and integrated pore-to-pipeline solutions that optimize hydrocarbon recovery to deliver reservoir performance sustainably.

The insider transaction history for SLB shows a clear trend: over the past year, there have been 22 insider sells and no insider buys. This could be a signal to investors about the company's future prospects, as insiders often have unique insights into a company's operations.

1684956916498825216.png

On the day of Guild's recent sale, SLB shares were trading at $57.97 each, giving the company a market cap of $81.59 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 20.95, higher than the industry median of 8.22 but lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts, SLB is modestly undervalued. With a price of $57.97 and a GuruFocus Value of $69.29, SLB has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.84.

1684956932617535488.png

The sale by Guild, coupled with the overall trend of insider selling, could be a signal to investors to proceed with caution. While the company's stock appears to be modestly undervalued according to GuruFocus Value, the insider activity could suggest that those with intimate knowledge of the company's operations see potential headwinds on the horizon. As always, investors should conduct their own due diligence and consider multiple factors when making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.