On July 27, 2023, Howard Guild, the Chief Accounting Officer of Schlumberger Limited (SLB), sold 17,500 shares of the company. This move is part of a trend for Guild, who over the past year has sold a total of 70,616 shares and purchased none.

Schlumberger Limited is the world's leading provider of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. With product sales and services in more than 120 countries and employing approximately 105,000 people who represent over 140 nationalities, Schlumberger supplies a comprehensive range of products and services, from exploration through production, and integrated pore-to-pipeline solutions that optimize hydrocarbon recovery to deliver reservoir performance sustainably.

The insider transaction history for SLB shows a clear trend: over the past year, there have been 22 insider sells and no insider buys. This could be a signal to investors about the company's future prospects, as insiders often have unique insights into a company's operations.

On the day of Guild's recent sale, SLB shares were trading at $57.97 each, giving the company a market cap of $81.59 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 20.95, higher than the industry median of 8.22 but lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts, SLB is modestly undervalued. With a price of $57.97 and a GuruFocus Value of $69.29, SLB has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.84.

The sale by Guild, coupled with the overall trend of insider selling, could be a signal to investors to proceed with caution. While the company's stock appears to be modestly undervalued according to GuruFocus Value, the insider activity could suggest that those with intimate knowledge of the company's operations see potential headwinds on the horizon. As always, investors should conduct their own due diligence and consider multiple factors when making investment decisions.