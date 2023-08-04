Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) Tops the Charts with a Perfect GF Score of 100

2 hours ago
Alphabet Inc. (

GOOGL, Financial), the parent company of Google, is a leading player in the Interactive Media industry. As of July 28, 2023, the company's stock price stands at $133.46, with a market cap of $1.69 trillion. Today, the stock has seen a gain of 3.13%, and over the past four weeks, it has gained 11.05%. The company's impressive performance is reflected in its perfect GF Score of 100/100, indicating the highest outperformance potential.

1684964562618548224.png

Financial Strength Analysis

Alphabet Inc. boasts a Financial Strength Rank of 9/10. This rank is a measure of the company's financial situation, taking into account its debt burden, debt to revenue ratio, and Altman Z-Score. Alphabet's high interest coverage of 237.41 and low debt to revenue ratio of 0.10 indicate a strong financial position. Furthermore, its Altman Z-Score of 10.87 suggests a low probability of bankruptcy.

Profitability Rank Analysis

The company's Profitability Rank is a perfect 10/10. This rank measures a company's profitability and its likelihood to remain profitable. Alphabet's operating margin stands at 25.75%, and its Piotroski F-Score is 5, indicating a healthy financial situation. The company has also shown a consistent uptrend in its operating margin over the past five years, with an average increase of 2.40% per year. Furthermore, Alphabet has maintained consistent profitability for the past ten years, earning it a predictability rank of 4.5.

Growth Rank Analysis

Alphabet Inc. also scores a perfect 10/10 on the Growth Rank, which measures a company's revenue and profitability growth. The company's 5-year revenue growth rate is 22.70%, and its 3-year revenue growth rate is 22.90%. Additionally, its 5-year EBITDA growth rate is 25.40%, indicating robust growth in its business operations.

GF Value Rank Analysis

The company's GF Value Rank is 9/10, determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio. This proprietary metric takes into account historical multiples and an adjustment factor based on past returns, growth, and future business performance estimates. Alphabet's high GF Value Rank suggests that it is reasonably valued.

Momentum Rank Analysis

Alphabet Inc. has a Momentum Rank of 9/10, calculated using the standardized momentum ratio and other momentum indicators. This rank reflects the stock's price performance, with Alphabet's high rank indicating strong momentum.

Competitor Analysis

When compared to its competitors in the Interactive Media industry, Alphabet Inc. stands out with its perfect GF Score. Meta Platforms Inc. (

META, Financial) has a GF Score of 92, Baidu Inc. (BIDU, Financial) has a score of 81, and Spotify Technology SA (SPOT, Financial) has a score of 76.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Alphabet Inc.'s perfect GF Score of 100/100 reflects its strong financial strength, profitability, growth, value, and momentum. This score, combined with its robust performance in the Interactive Media industry, makes it a compelling choice for potential investors.

