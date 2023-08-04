Meta Platforms Inc: A High-Performing Giant in the Interactive Media Industry

2 hours ago
Meta Platforms Inc (

META, Financial), formerly known as Facebook Inc, is a leading player in the interactive media industry. As of July 28, 2023, the company's stock price stands at $324.54, with a market capitalization of $836.03 billion. The stock has seen a gain of 4.11% today and a significant increase of 13.16% over the past four weeks. In this article, we will delve into the company's financial performance using the GF Score, a comprehensive stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus.

Financial Strength Analysis

The Financial Strength Rank is a measure of a company's financial robustness, taking into account factors such as debt burden, debt to revenue ratio, and Altman Z-Score. META's Financial Strength Rank stands at a commendable 8/10. The company's interest coverage is 54.43, indicating a low debt burden. Its debt to revenue ratio is 0.24, suggesting a healthy financial structure. The Altman Z-Score of 9.47 further confirms the company's strong financial position.

Profitability Rank Analysis

The Profitability Rank assesses a company's profitability and its likelihood of remaining profitable. META's Profitability Rank is an impressive 9/10. The company's Operating Margin is 23.56%, and its Piotroski F-Score is 4, indicating a stable financial situation. Despite a 5-year average operating margin trend of -10.10%, the company has consistently been profitable for the past 10 years, earning it a Predictability Rank of 3.

Growth Rank Analysis

The Growth Rank measures a company's growth in terms of revenue and profitability. META's Growth Rank is a perfect 10/10, reflecting its strong growth trajectory. The company's 5-year revenue growth rate is 26.50%, and its 3-year revenue growth rate is 20.60%. The 5-year EBITDA growth rate is also robust at 15.40%.

GF Value Rank Analysis

The GF Value Rank is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, a proprietary metric calculated based on historical multiples and an adjustment factor based on a company's past returns and growth. META's GF Value Rank is 9/10, indicating that the stock is reasonably valued.

Momentum Rank Analysis

The Momentum Rank is determined using the standardized momentum ratio and other momentum indicators. META's Momentum Rank is 3/10, suggesting that the stock's price performance has been relatively stable.

Competitor Analysis

When compared to its main competitors, Baidu Inc (

BIDU, Financial), Twitter Inc (TWTR, Financial), and DoorDash Inc (DASH, Financial), META stands out with a GF Score of 92/100, indicating the highest outperformance potential. In contrast, BIDU, TWTR, and DASH have GF Scores of 81, 62, and 21, respectively.

Conclusion

In conclusion, META's overall GF Score of 92/100 suggests a high potential for outperformance. The company's strong financial strength, impressive profitability, robust growth, reasonable valuation, and stable momentum make it a compelling investment option. However, as with any investment, potential investors should conduct their own due diligence before making a decision.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
