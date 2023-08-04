Meta Platforms Inc (META, Financial), formerly known as Facebook Inc, is a leading player in the interactive media industry. As of July 28, 2023, the company's stock price stands at $324.54, with a market capitalization of $836.03 billion. The stock has seen a gain of 4.11% today and a significant increase of 13.16% over the past four weeks. In this article, we will delve into the company's financial performance using the GF Score, a comprehensive stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus.
Financial Strength Analysis
The Financial Strength Rank is a measure of a company's financial robustness, taking into account factors such as debt burden, debt to revenue ratio, and Altman Z-Score. META's Financial Strength Rank stands at a commendable 8/10. The company's interest coverage is 54.43, indicating a low debt burden. Its debt to revenue ratio is 0.24, suggesting a healthy financial structure. The Altman Z-Score of 9.47 further confirms the company's strong financial position.
Profitability Rank Analysis
The Profitability Rank assesses a company's profitability and its likelihood of remaining profitable. META's Profitability Rank is an impressive 9/10. The company's Operating Margin is 23.56%, and its Piotroski F-Score is 4, indicating a stable financial situation. Despite a 5-year average operating margin trend of -10.10%, the company has consistently been profitable for the past 10 years, earning it a Predictability Rank of 3.
Growth Rank Analysis
The Growth Rank measures a company's growth in terms of revenue and profitability. META's Growth Rank is a perfect 10/10, reflecting its strong growth trajectory. The company's 5-year revenue growth rate is 26.50%, and its 3-year revenue growth rate is 20.60%. The 5-year EBITDA growth rate is also robust at 15.40%.
GF Value Rank Analysis
The GF Value Rank is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, a proprietary metric calculated based on historical multiples and an adjustment factor based on a company's past returns and growth. META's GF Value Rank is 9/10, indicating that the stock is reasonably valued.
Momentum Rank Analysis
The Momentum Rank is determined using the standardized momentum ratio and other momentum indicators. META's Momentum Rank is 3/10, suggesting that the stock's price performance has been relatively stable.
Competitor Analysis
When compared to its main competitors, Baidu Inc (BIDU, Financial), Twitter Inc (TWTR, Financial), and DoorDash Inc (DASH, Financial), META stands out with a GF Score of 92/100, indicating the highest outperformance potential. In contrast, BIDU, TWTR, and DASH have GF Scores of 81, 62, and 21, respectively.
Conclusion
In conclusion, META's overall GF Score of 92/100 suggests a high potential for outperformance. The company's strong financial strength, impressive profitability, robust growth, reasonable valuation, and stable momentum make it a compelling investment option. However, as with any investment, potential investors should conduct their own due diligence before making a decision.