Estee Lauder Companies Inc: A High-Performing Stock with Good Outperformance Potential

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (

EL, Financial), a leading player in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry, is currently trading at $180.11 with a market cap of $64.37 billion. Despite a 7.03% loss over the past four weeks, the stock has seen a gain of 3.84% today. According to GuruFocus, EL has a GF Score of 90 out of 100, indicating good outperformance potential. This score is a comprehensive measure of a stock's performance, taking into account five key aspects: Financial Strength, Profitability Rank, Growth Rank, GF Value Rank, and Momentum Rank.

1684964914382241792.png

Financial Strength Analysis

EL's Financial Strength rank stands at 6/10. This score is a reflection of the company's robust financial situation, with a high interest coverage of 9.80 and a low debt to revenue ratio of 0.60. The company's Altman Z-Score, a measure of financial distress risk, is 4.33, indicating a low probability of bankruptcy.

Profitability Rank Analysis

The company's Profitability Rank is 9/10, reflecting its strong profitability. EL's operating margin stands at 12.24%, and its Piotroski F-Score is 5, indicating a stable financial situation. The company has shown consistent profitability over the past 10 years and a positive trend in its operating margin, which has averaged 3.30% over the past five years.

Growth Rank Analysis

EL's Growth Rank is 9/10, indicating strong growth in terms of revenue and profitability. The company has demonstrated a 5-year revenue growth rate of 8.00% and a 3-year revenue growth rate of 6.60%. Its 5-year EBITDA growth rate is an impressive 12.00%, reflecting the company's successful expansion strategies.

GF Value Rank Analysis

The company's GF Value Rank is 10/10, suggesting that the stock is currently undervalued. This rank is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, a proprietary metric that takes into account historical multiples and an adjustment factor based on past returns, growth, and future business performance estimates.

Momentum Rank Analysis

EL's Momentum Rank is 4/10, reflecting its recent performance. This rank is determined using the standardized momentum ratio and other momentum indicators, providing insights into the stock's price performance.

Competitor Analysis

When compared to its competitors in the same industry, EL stands out with its high GF Score. Colgate-Palmolive Co (

CL, Financial) has a GF Score of 81, Kenvue Inc (KVUE, Financial) has a score of 26, and Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB, Financial) has a score of 78. This comparison highlights EL's strong performance potential.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc's overall GF Score of 90/100 suggests good outperformance potential for the stock. With strong financial strength, high profitability, robust growth, and a favorable GF Value Rank, EL presents an attractive investment opportunity. However, investors should also consider the stock's Momentum Rank and monitor market trends before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.