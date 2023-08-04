The Estee Lauder Companies Inc ( EL, Financial), a leading player in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry, is currently trading at $180.11 with a market cap of $64.37 billion. Despite a 7.03% loss over the past four weeks, the stock has seen a gain of 3.84% today. According to GuruFocus, EL has a GF Score of 90 out of 100, indicating good outperformance potential. This score is a comprehensive measure of a stock's performance, taking into account five key aspects: Financial Strength, Profitability Rank, Growth Rank, GF Value Rank, and Momentum Rank.

Financial Strength Analysis

EL's Financial Strength rank stands at 6/10. This score is a reflection of the company's robust financial situation, with a high interest coverage of 9.80 and a low debt to revenue ratio of 0.60. The company's Altman Z-Score, a measure of financial distress risk, is 4.33, indicating a low probability of bankruptcy.

Profitability Rank Analysis

The company's Profitability Rank is 9/10, reflecting its strong profitability. EL's operating margin stands at 12.24%, and its Piotroski F-Score is 5, indicating a stable financial situation. The company has shown consistent profitability over the past 10 years and a positive trend in its operating margin, which has averaged 3.30% over the past five years.

Growth Rank Analysis

EL's Growth Rank is 9/10, indicating strong growth in terms of revenue and profitability. The company has demonstrated a 5-year revenue growth rate of 8.00% and a 3-year revenue growth rate of 6.60%. Its 5-year EBITDA growth rate is an impressive 12.00%, reflecting the company's successful expansion strategies.

GF Value Rank Analysis

The company's GF Value Rank is 10/10, suggesting that the stock is currently undervalued. This rank is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, a proprietary metric that takes into account historical multiples and an adjustment factor based on past returns, growth, and future business performance estimates.

Momentum Rank Analysis

EL's Momentum Rank is 4/10, reflecting its recent performance. This rank is determined using the standardized momentum ratio and other momentum indicators, providing insights into the stock's price performance.

Competitor Analysis

When compared to its competitors in the same industry, EL stands out with its high GF Score. Colgate-Palmolive Co ( CL, Financial) has a GF Score of 81, Kenvue Inc ( KVUE, Financial) has a score of 26, and Kimberly-Clark Corp ( KMB, Financial) has a score of 78. This comparison highlights EL's strong performance potential.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc's overall GF Score of 90/100 suggests good outperformance potential for the stock. With strong financial strength, high profitability, robust growth, and a favorable GF Value Rank, EL presents an attractive investment opportunity. However, investors should also consider the stock's Momentum Rank and monitor market trends before making investment decisions.