Applied Materials Inc: A Semiconductor Powerhouse with High GF Score

2 hours ago
Applied Materials Inc (

AMAT, Financial), a leading player in the semiconductor industry, has been making waves in the stock market. As of July 28, 2023, the company's stock price stands at $152.54, marking a 4.38% gain for the day and a 5.93% increase over the past four weeks. With a market capitalization of $128.09 billion, AMAT's performance is underpinned by a robust GF Score of 97 out of 100, indicating the highest outperformance potential.

Financial Strength Analysis

AMAT's Financial Strength rank is 8 out of 10, reflecting a strong financial situation. The company's debt burden, as measured by its interest coverage of 24.92, is comfortably high. Additionally, its debt to revenue ratio is a low 0.23, indicating a healthy balance between debt and revenue. The company's Altman Z score of 9.10 further underscores its financial stability.

Profitability Rank Analysis

AMAT's Profitability Rank is a perfect 10 out of 10. The company's operating margin stands at 29.28%, and its Piotroski F-Score is 6, indicating a healthy financial situation. The 5-year average trend of the operating margin is 3.30%, showing an uptrend in profitability. AMAT has also demonstrated consistent profitability over the past 10 years.

Growth Rank Analysis

AMAT's Growth Rank is also 10 out of 10, reflecting strong revenue and profitability growth. The company's 5-year revenue growth rate is 16.50%, and its 3-year revenue growth rate is 23.90%. The 5-year EBITDA growth rate is 18.30%, indicating a steady increase in the company's business operations.

GF Value Rank Analysis

The company's GF Value Rank is 5 out of 10. This rank is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, a proprietary metric calculated based on historical multiples and an adjustment factor based on a company's past returns and growth and future estimates of the business' performance.

Momentum Rank Analysis

AMAT's Momentum Rank is 9 out of 10, reflecting strong momentum in the company's stock price. This rank is determined using the standardized momentum ratio and other momentum indicators.

Competitor Analysis

AMAT's main competitors in the semiconductor industry include Lam Research Corp (

LRCX, Financial), KLA Corp (KLAC, Financial), and Teradyne Inc (TER, Financial). LRCX, with a market cap of $96.16 billion, has a GF Score of 97, matching AMAT's score. KLAC, with a market cap of $69.64 billion, has a GF Score of 94, while TER, with a market cap of $17.34 billion, has a GF Score of 90.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Applied Materials Inc's high GF Score of 97, robust financial strength, consistent profitability, strong growth, and solid momentum make it a compelling choice for investors. Despite stiff competition in the semiconductor industry, AMAT has demonstrated its ability to outperform, making it a standout in its field.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
