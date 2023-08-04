T. Rowe Price Group Inc: A High-Performing Asset Management Giant with a GF Score of 98

2 hours ago
T. Rowe Price Group Inc (

TROW, Financial) is a renowned player in the asset management industry. As of July 28, 2023, the company's stock price stands at $127.47, with a market capitalization of $28.63 billion. The stock has seen a significant gain of 8.85% today and a 15.19% increase over the past four weeks. The company's impressive performance is reflected in its GF Score of 98 out of 100, indicating the highest outperformance potential.

Financial Strength: A Solid Foundation

TROW's Financial Strength rank is 8 out of 10, indicating a robust financial situation. The company's debt to revenue ratio is a low 0.05, suggesting a minimal debt burden. Furthermore, its Altman Z score of 9.81 signifies a low bankruptcy risk.

Profitability Rank: Consistent and High

The company's Profitability Rank is a perfect 10 out of 10. This is backed by an impressive operating margin of 33.74% and a Piotroski F-Score of 5. TROW has also demonstrated consistent profitability over the past decade, further solidifying its strong position.

Growth Rank: Steady and Promising

TROW's Growth Rank is also 10 out of 10, reflecting its steady revenue and profitability growth. The company's 5-year revenue growth rate is 9.80%, and its 3-year revenue growth rate is 6.70%, indicating a promising growth trajectory.

GF Value Rank: Fairly Valued

The company's GF Value Rank is 7 out of 10, suggesting that the stock is fairly valued. This rank is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, which takes into account historical multiples and an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth.

Momentum Rank: Positive Momentum

TROW's Momentum Rank is 7 out of 10, indicating a positive momentum in the stock's performance. This rank is determined using the standardized momentum ratio and other momentum indicators.

Comparison with Competitors

When compared to its competitors in the asset management industry, TROW stands out with its high GF Score. State Street Corporation (

STT, Financial) has a GF Score of 70, Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG, Financial) has a score of 66, and Ares Management Corp (ARES, Financial) has a score of 71. This comparison further highlights TROW's strong performance.

Conclusion: A High-Performing Investment for Value Investors

In conclusion, T. Rowe Price Group Inc's high GF Score of 98, coupled with its strong financial strength, profitability, growth, and positive momentum, make it an attractive investment for value investors. Its fair valuation and superior performance compared to its competitors further enhance its appeal. However, as with any investment, potential investors should conduct their own due diligence before making a decision.

