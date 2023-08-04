Floor & Decor Holdings Inc: A High-Performing Stock with a GF Score of 98

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (

FND, Financial), a leading player in the Retail - Cyclical industry, has been making waves in the stock market. As of July 28, 2023, the company's stock price stands at $113.98, reflecting a gain of 3.17% today and a 10.48% increase over the past four weeks. With a market cap of $12.11 billion, FND's impressive performance is further underscored by its high GF Score of 98/100, indicating its highest outperformance potential.

1684965178094911488.png

Financial Strength Analysis

FND's Financial Strength rank stands at 6/10. This score is derived from several factors, including its Interest Coverage of 26.84, indicating a low debt burden, and a Debt to Revenue ratio of 0.38, suggesting a healthy financial situation. The company's Altman Z-Score of 4.53 further confirms its financial stability.

Profitability Rank Analysis

The company's Profitability Rank is a perfect 10/10, reflecting its strong profitability. This is supported by an Operating Margin of 9.14%, a Piotroski F-Score of 6, and a consistent profitability trend over the past 10 years. The company's Predictability Rank of 5 further indicates its consistent earnings and revenue growth.

Growth Rank Analysis

FND's Growth Rank of 10/10 demonstrates its robust growth in terms of revenue and profitability. The company's 5-year revenue growth rate stands at 23.60%, and its 3-year revenue growth rate is 26.80%. Additionally, its 5-year EBITDA growth rate is an impressive 29.50%, indicating strong business operations.

GF Value Rank Analysis

The company's GF Value Rank is 9/10, suggesting that the stock is fairly valued. This rank is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, a proprietary metric calculated based on historical multiples and an adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.

Momentum Rank Analysis

FND's Momentum Rank of 9/10 reflects its strong momentum in the stock market. This rank is determined using the standardized momentum ratio and other momentum indicators, suggesting that the stock has a high potential for future gains.

Competitor Analysis

When compared to its competitors, FND stands out with its high GF Score. Leslies Inc (

LESL, Financial) has a GF Score of 38, Arhaus Inc (ARHS, Financial) has a score of 26, and Haverty Furniture Companies Inc (HVT, Financial) has a score of 91. This comparison further highlights FND's strong performance in the market.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc's overall GF Score of 98/100 indicates its high potential for outperformance. With its strong financial strength, profitability, growth, value, and momentum ranks, FND presents an attractive investment opportunity. However, as with any investment, potential investors should conduct thorough research and consider various factors before making a decision.

