Saia Inc (SAIA): A Transportation Giant with Good Outperformance Potential

2 hours ago
Saia Inc (

SAIA, Financial), a prominent player in the transportation industry, has been making waves in the stock market. As of July 28, 2023, the company's stock price stands at $425.12, with a market cap of $11.28 billion. The stock has seen a gain of 3.48% today and a significant increase of 23.28% over the past four weeks.

Understanding the GF Score

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus. It uses five aspects of valuation, which have been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank. Saia Inc's GF Score is 87 out of 100, indicating good outperformance potential.

Saia Inc's Financial Strength

The Financial Strength rank measures how strong a company's financial situation is. Saia Inc's Financial Strength rank is 9 out of 10, indicating a robust financial situation. The company's interest coverage is 178.81, and its debt to revenue ratio is 0.05. Its Altman Z score is 13.98, further confirming its financial stability.

Profitability Rank of Saia Inc

The Profitability Rank ranks how profitable a company is and how likely the company's business will stay that way. Saia Inc's Profitability Rank is 9 out of 10, indicating high profitability. The company's Operating Margin is 16.70%, and its Piotroski F-Score is 6.

Growth Rank Analysis

The Growth Rank measures the growth of a company in terms of its revenue and profitability. Saia Inc's Growth Rank is 10 out of 10, indicating exceptional growth. The company's 5-year revenue growth rate is 13.00%, and its 3-year revenue growth rate is 15.70%.

GF Value Rank of Saia Inc

The GF Value Rank is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, a proprietary metric calculated based on historical multiples along with an adjustment factor based on a company's past returns and growth and future estimates of the business' performance. Saia Inc's GF Value Rank is 1 out of 10, indicating that the stock is currently overvalued.

Momentum Rank Analysis

The Momentum Rank is determined using the standardized momentum ratio and other momentum indicators. Saia Inc's Momentum Rank is 9 out of 10, indicating strong momentum in the stock's price.

Comparison with Competitors

When compared to its main competitors in the transportation industry, Saia Inc holds its ground. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (

KNX, Financial) has a GF Score of 91, XPO Inc (XPO, Financial) has a GF Score of 57, and Schneider National Inc (SNDR, Financial) has a GF Score of 87. This comparative analysis shows that Saia Inc is a strong contender in its industry.

In conclusion, Saia Inc's high GF Score, robust financial strength, high profitability, exceptional growth, and strong momentum make it a promising investment. However, investors should be cautious due to its low GF Value Rank, indicating overvaluation.

