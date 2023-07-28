Is Baxter International Inc. (BAX) a Potential Value Trap? Think Twice Before Investing

On July 28, 2023, Baxter International Inc (

BAX, Financial) experienced a daily gain of 3.74%, with a Loss Per Share of 4.88. The question arises: is this stock a possible value trap? In this article, we will delve into the company's financials, analyze its intrinsic value using the proprietary GF Value, and provide a comprehensive insight into Baxter International's current valuation. Let's explore.

A Brief Overview of Baxter International Inc (BAX, Financial)

Baxter International is a renowned provider of medical instruments and supplies to caregivers. The company expanded its portfolio of hospital-focused offerings by acquiring Hillrom in late 2021. Legacy Baxter offers tools to help patients with acute and chronic kidney failure. It also sells a variety of injectable therapies for use in care settings, such as IV pumps, administrative sets, and solutions; nutritional products; and surgical sealants and hemostatic agents. The Hillrom transaction has added basic equipment, including hospital beds, to the portfolio, although about half of Hillrom's 2021 revenue came from more digitally connected offerings like its smart beds and Voalte medical communications app.

At a current stock price of $47.18 per share and a market cap of $23.9 billion, Baxter International's fair value according to the GF Value is $101.8, indicating a potential value trap.

Decoding the GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, computed considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line denotes the stock's ideal fair trading value. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

According to GuruFocus Value calculation, the stock of Baxter International (

BAX, Financial) is estimated to be a possible value trap, indicating that investors should think twice before investing.

Assessing Baxter International's Financial Strength

Investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss. Therefore, it's crucial to review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can provide a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Baxter International has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.1, ranking worse than 93.4% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Baxter International's financial strength as 4 out of 10, suggesting a poor balance sheet.

Evaluating Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term, poses less risk. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Baxter International has been profitable 9 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $15.1 billion and Loss Per Share of $4.88. Its operating margin is 6.16%, which ranks better than 58.86% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Baxter International at 7 out of 10, indicating fair profitability.

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Baxter International is 11.1%, which ranks better than 60.72% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 0%, which ranks worse than 0% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) and the weighted average cost of capital (WACC). ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. Ideally, the ROIC should be higher than the WACC. For the past 12 months, Baxter International's ROIC is 3.87, and its cost of capital is 4.88.

Is Baxter International a Value Trap?

Given the above analysis, Baxter International's stock might be a value trap due to its low financial strength and fair profitability. Furthermore, the Altman Z-score for Baxter International stands at 1.76, placing the company's financial health in the distress zone and signaling an increased bankruptcy risk. Ideally, an Altman Z-score above 2.99 reflects a safer financial position. The Z-score, particularly relevant for manufacturing companies, considers various factors such as profitability, leverage, liquidity, solvency, and activity ratios. To further comprehend the Z-score's role in assessing a company's financial risk, please click here.

Conclusion

In summary, Baxter International Inc (

BAX, Financial) is estimated to be a potential value trap. The company's financial condition is poor, and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 0% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. To learn more about Baxter International stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
