Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): A Modestly Overvalued Stock Worth Your Attention

1 hours ago
The stock of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (

ODFL, Financial) recently reported a daily gain of 3.34%, with an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 11.51. Given these numbers, the question arises: is the stock modestly overvalued? This article provides a comprehensive valuation analysis of ODFL, offering valuable insights for potential investors.

Company Overview

Old Dominion Freight Line, the second-largest less than truckload carrier in the United States, operates over 250 service centers and boasts more than 11,000 tractors. Known for its efficiency and discipline, the company's profitability and capital returns surpass most of its peers. Its strategic initiatives focus on increasing network density through market share gains and maintaining industry-leading service through consistent infrastructure investment.

When comparing the company's stock price of $425.9 to its GF Value of $333.23, it appears modestly overvalued. This valuation sets the stage for a deeper exploration of the company's value.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that calculates the intrinsic value of a stock. It's based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor informed by the company's past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line on our summary page provides an overview of the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded.

According to the GF Value, Old Dominion Freight Line stock appears to be modestly overvalued. If the stock price significantly surpasses the GF Value Line, the stock is likely overvalued, and its future return may be poor. Conversely, if the stock price is significantly below the GF Value Line, the stock could be undervalued, potentially yielding higher future returns.

Given that Old Dominion Freight Line is modestly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth.

Financial Strength

Before investing in a company, it's crucial to assess its financial strength. Investing in companies with poor financial strength carries a higher risk of permanent loss. Factors like the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage offer valuable insights into a company's financial health. With a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.69, Old Dominion Freight Line outperforms 79.85% of companies in the Transportation industry. Its overall financial strength is 9 out of 10, indicating strong financial health.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent long-term profitability, poses less risk. Old Dominion Freight Line has been profitable for the past 10 years. In the last twelve months, the company had a revenue of $6 billion and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $11.51. Its operating margin is 28.58%, ranking better than 87.06% of companies in the Transportation industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Old Dominion Freight Line's profitability at 10 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

Growth is a critical factor in a company's valuation. Research by GuruFocus has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Old Dominion Freight Line's 3-year average annual revenue growth rate is 17.6%, ranking better than 76.96% of companies in the Transportation industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 28%, ranking better than 74.3% of companies in the Transportation industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Another way to assess a company's profitability is to compare its Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) with its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC). ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. For the past 12 months, Old Dominion Freight Line's ROIC is 29.22, and its WACC is 11.23.

Conclusion

Overall, the stock of Old Dominion Freight Line shows signs of being modestly overvalued. However, the company's financial condition is strong, and its profitability is robust. Its growth ranks better than 74.3% of companies in the Transportation industry. To learn more about Old Dominion Freight Line stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
