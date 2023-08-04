Old Dominion Freight Line Inc ( ODFL, Financial), a leading player in the transportation industry, has been making waves in the stock market. As of July 28, 2023, the company's stock price stands at $425.6, with a market cap of $46.66 billion. The stock has seen a gain of 3.27% today and a significant increase of 14.49% over the past four weeks. This article will delve into the company's impressive GF Score and its various components, providing a comprehensive analysis of ODFL's financial performance.

Understanding the GF Score

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus. It uses five key aspects of valuation, which have been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks. These aspects include Financial Strength, Profitability Rank, Growth Rank, GF Value Rank, and Momentum Rank. A higher GF Score generally indicates higher returns, making it a valuable tool for investors. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 being the highest rank.

ODFL's Stellar GF Score

ODFL boasts a remarkable GF Score of 94 out of 100, placing it in the highest outperformance potential category. This suggests that the company has a strong likelihood of outperforming its competitors in the future. In comparison, its competitors Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc ( KNX, Financial), Saia Inc ( SAIA, Financial), and XPO Inc ( XPO, Financial) have GF Scores of 91, 87, and 57 respectively, indicating ODFL's superior performance potential.

Financial Strength: A Pillar of ODFL's Success

ODFL's Financial Strength rank stands at an impressive 9 out of 10. This rank measures the robustness of a company's financial situation, considering factors such as interest coverage (1086.18), debt to revenue ratio (0.01), and Altman Z score (25.93). These figures indicate that ODFL has a minimal debt burden and a strong financial position.

Profitability Rank: ODFL's Winning Streak

The company's Profitability Rank is a perfect 10 out of 10, reflecting its consistent profitability. This rank considers factors such as Operating Margin (28.58%), Piotroski F-Score (8), and the trend of the Operating Margin (5-year average of 10.90%). ODFL's high profitability rank indicates a strong likelihood of the company's business staying profitable.

Growth Rank: ODFL's Rapid Expansion

ODFL's Growth Rank is also a perfect 10 out of 10, reflecting the company's rapid growth in terms of revenue and profitability. This rank considers factors such as the 5-year revenue growth rate (13.70%) and the 3-year revenue growth rate (17.60%). These figures indicate that ODFL has been expanding its business operations at a rapid pace.

GF Value Rank: A Closer Look at ODFL's Valuation

ODFL's GF Value Rank stands at 3 out of 10, indicating that the company's stock is currently overvalued. This rank is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, a proprietary metric calculated based on historical multiples and an adjustment factor based on a company's past returns and growth.

Momentum Rank: ODFL's Strong Momentum

Finally, ODFL's Momentum Rank is a perfect 10 out of 10, reflecting the company's strong momentum in the stock market. This rank is determined using the standardized momentum ratio and other momentum indicators.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ODFL's high GF Score and its strong performance in all five key aspects of analysis indicate a promising future for the company. Despite its current overvaluation, the company's strong financial strength, consistent profitability, rapid growth, and strong momentum suggest that it is well-positioned to continue outperforming its competitors in the transportation industry.