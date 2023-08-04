Sirius XM Holdings Inc: A Strong Contender in the Media Industry with Good Outperformance Potential

Author's Avatar
39 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (

SIRI, Financial), a prominent player in the diversified media industry, is currently trading at $5.11 with a market capitalization of $19.75 billion. The company's stock price has seen a gain of 6.13% today and an impressive 20.26% over the past four weeks. According to GuruFocus, Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a GF Score of 83 out of 100, indicating good outperformance potential. The GF Score is a comprehensive ranking system that evaluates a company's financial strength, profitability, growth, value, and momentum, providing investors with a holistic view of the company's performance.

1685002817925808128.png

Financial Strength Analysis

Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a Financial Strength Rank of 4 out of 10. This rank is determined by several factors, including the company's debt burden, debt to revenue ratio, and Altman Z-Score. Sirius XM's interest coverage is 4.77, indicating its ability to cover interest expenses with operating profits. However, its debt to revenue ratio of 1.10 and Altman Z-Score of 1.70 suggest a relatively high debt burden, which could impact its financial stability.

Profitability Rank Analysis

The company's Profitability Rank is 9 out of 10, reflecting its strong profitability. Sirius XM's operating margin is 22.69%, and its Piotroski F-Score is 5, indicating a healthy operating efficiency. The company has also demonstrated consistent profitability over the past 10 years. However, the 5-year average trend of the operating margin is -5.60%, suggesting some volatility in profitability.

Growth Rank Analysis

Sirius XM Holdings Inc boasts a perfect Growth Rank of 10 out of 10. This high rank is driven by its 5-year revenue growth rate of 15.50%, 3-year revenue growth rate of 10.20%, and 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 8.90%. These figures indicate a strong and consistent growth trajectory for the company.

GF Value Rank Analysis

The company's GF Value Rank is 5 out of 10, suggesting that the stock is fairly valued. This rank is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, a proprietary metric that adjusts historical multiples based on past returns, growth, and future business performance estimates.

Momentum Rank Analysis

With a Momentum Rank of 2 out of 10, Sirius XM Holdings Inc's stock performance does not exhibit strong momentum. This rank is determined by the standardized momentum ratio and other momentum indicators, reflecting the stock's price performance over the past 12 months.

Competitor Analysis

When compared to its competitors in the same industry, Sirius XM Holdings Inc holds its ground. Fox Corp (

FOXA, Financial) has a GF Score of 85, Warner Music Group Corp (WMG, Financial) has a GF Score of 75, and Liberty Formula One Group (FWONA, Financial) has a GF Score of 72. These scores suggest that Sirius XM is competitive within its industry.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sirius XM Holdings Inc's GF Score of 83 indicates good outperformance potential. Despite its relatively high debt burden, the company demonstrates strong profitability and growth, making it a compelling choice for investors. However, its low momentum rank suggests that investors should monitor the stock's performance closely. Overall, Sirius XM Holdings Inc presents a promising investment opportunity in the diversified media industry.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.