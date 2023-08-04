EMCOR Group Inc ( EME, Financial) is a prominent player in the construction industry. With a market capitalization of $10.02 billion and a current stock price of $210.68, the company has seen a significant gain of 5.05% today and a 17.43% increase over the past four weeks. The company's GF Score stands at an impressive 90 out of 100, indicating good outperformance potential.

Financial Strength: A Solid Foundation

EMCOR Group Inc's Financial Strength rank is 7 out of 10. This score is based on several factors, including an interest coverage of 45.10, a low debt to revenue ratio of 0.06, and an Altman Z score of 5.00. These figures indicate that the company has a strong financial situation and is well-equipped to handle its debt burden.

Profitability Rank: Consistent and High

The company's Profitability Rank is 9 out of 10, reflecting its consistent and high profitability. This score is based on an operating margin of 5.45%, a Piotroski F-Score of 6, a 1.00% trend in the operating margin over the past five years, and a perfect score of 10 for consistency of profitability over the past decade. The company's predictability rank is 4.5, further indicating its stable profitability.

Growth Rank: Stellar Performance

EMCOR Group Inc's Growth Rank is a perfect 10 out of 10, reflecting its robust growth in terms of revenue and profitability. The company has demonstrated a 5-year revenue growth rate of 10.50%, a 3-year revenue growth rate of 10.80%, and a 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 11.90%.

GF Value Rank: Room for Improvement

The company's GF Value Rank is 3 out of 10, indicating that the stock is currently overvalued. This rank is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, a proprietary metric calculated based on historical multiples and an adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.

Momentum Rank: Moderate Momentum

EMCOR Group Inc's Momentum Rank is 6 out of 10, indicating moderate momentum. This rank is determined using the standardized momentum ratio and other momentum indicators.

Comparison with Competitors

When compared to its competitors, EMCOR Group Inc holds a strong position. Tetra Tech Inc ( TTEK, Financial) has a GF Score of 88, KBR Inc ( KBR, Financial) has a GF Score of 71, and MasTec Inc ( MTZ, Financial) has a GF Score of 87. This places EMCOR Group Inc ahead of its competitors in terms of GF Score.

Conclusion

In conclusion, EMCOR Group Inc's strong financial strength, high profitability, robust growth, and good outperformance potential make it a compelling choice for investors. Despite its current overvaluation and moderate momentum, the company's overall performance based on the GF Score and its components is impressive. Investors should keep a close eye on this construction giant.