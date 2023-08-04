EMCOR Group Inc: A Construction Giant with Good Outperformance Potential

Author's Avatar
39 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

EMCOR Group Inc (

EME, Financial) is a prominent player in the construction industry. With a market capitalization of $10.02 billion and a current stock price of $210.68, the company has seen a significant gain of 5.05% today and a 17.43% increase over the past four weeks. The company's GF Score stands at an impressive 90 out of 100, indicating good outperformance potential.

1685002837542567936.png

Financial Strength: A Solid Foundation

EMCOR Group Inc's Financial Strength rank is 7 out of 10. This score is based on several factors, including an interest coverage of 45.10, a low debt to revenue ratio of 0.06, and an Altman Z score of 5.00. These figures indicate that the company has a strong financial situation and is well-equipped to handle its debt burden.

Profitability Rank: Consistent and High

The company's Profitability Rank is 9 out of 10, reflecting its consistent and high profitability. This score is based on an operating margin of 5.45%, a Piotroski F-Score of 6, a 1.00% trend in the operating margin over the past five years, and a perfect score of 10 for consistency of profitability over the past decade. The company's predictability rank is 4.5, further indicating its stable profitability.

Growth Rank: Stellar Performance

EMCOR Group Inc's Growth Rank is a perfect 10 out of 10, reflecting its robust growth in terms of revenue and profitability. The company has demonstrated a 5-year revenue growth rate of 10.50%, a 3-year revenue growth rate of 10.80%, and a 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 11.90%.

GF Value Rank: Room for Improvement

The company's GF Value Rank is 3 out of 10, indicating that the stock is currently overvalued. This rank is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, a proprietary metric calculated based on historical multiples and an adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.

Momentum Rank: Moderate Momentum

EMCOR Group Inc's Momentum Rank is 6 out of 10, indicating moderate momentum. This rank is determined using the standardized momentum ratio and other momentum indicators.

Comparison with Competitors

When compared to its competitors, EMCOR Group Inc holds a strong position. Tetra Tech Inc (

TTEK, Financial) has a GF Score of 88, KBR Inc (KBR, Financial) has a GF Score of 71, and MasTec Inc (MTZ, Financial) has a GF Score of 87. This places EMCOR Group Inc ahead of its competitors in terms of GF Score.

Conclusion

In conclusion, EMCOR Group Inc's strong financial strength, high profitability, robust growth, and good outperformance potential make it a compelling choice for investors. Despite its current overvaluation and moderate momentum, the company's overall performance based on the GF Score and its components is impressive. Investors should keep a close eye on this construction giant.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.