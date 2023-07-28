Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. Acquires New Stake in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp

47 minutes ago
Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), a prominent investment firm, recently acquired a significant stake in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the profiles of the guru and the traded company, and the potential implications of this investment.

Details of the Transaction

On July 28, 2023,

Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) purchased 475,006 shares of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp at a price of $10.72 per share. This transaction resulted in a new holding for the firm, increasing its portfolio by 0.33%. Following this acquisition, Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) now holds 9.49% of the traded company's shares.

Profile of the Guru: Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)

Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) is a well-established investment firm located at 50 Monument Road, Suite 300, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004. The firm manages a diverse portfolio of 683 stocks, with a total equity of $1.52 billion. Its top holdings include DISH Network Corp(DISH, Financial), NuVasive Inc(NUVA, Financial), Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc(SUPN, Financial), Alteryx Inc(AYX, Financial), and Enphys Acquisition Corp(NFYS, Financial). The firm primarily invests in the Financial Services and Healthcare sectors.

Overview of the Traded Stock: Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp, a Cayman Islands-based company, is a newly incorporated blank check company. The company went public on October 22, 2021, and currently has a market cap of $0.000 million. The company's stock is currently priced at $10.72, with a PE percentage of 30.40. However, due to insufficient data, the GF valuation of the company cannot be evaluated.

Performance of the Traded Stock

Since its IPO, Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp has seen a price increase of 6.88%. The stock's year-to-date performance stands at 5.3%. However, the company's GF score is 20/100, indicating a poor future performance potential. The company's balance sheet rank is 9/10, but its profitability and growth ranks are 1/10 and 0/10, respectively.

Conclusion

The acquisition of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp by

Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) represents a significant new investment for the firm. Despite the traded company's low GF score and growth rank, the firm's decision to invest may be based on its own investment philosophy and the potential it sees in the company. As of July 28, 2023, this transaction has increased the firm's portfolio by 0.33% and given it a 9.49% stake in the traded company. It will be interesting to observe the future performance of this stock and its impact on the guru's portfolio.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
