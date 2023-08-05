Passive Capital Management, LLC. Q1 2023 13F Filing Update

Passive Capital Management, LLC., a renowned investment firm, has recently filed its 13F report for the first quarter of 2023, which concluded on March 31, 2023. The firm's investment philosophy is rooted in the belief that market returns can be achieved with lower risk and at a lower cost through a passive investment strategy. This approach involves building a diversified portfolio of assets and holding them for the long term, rather than actively trading in an attempt to outperform the market.

Portfolio Overview

The firm's portfolio for the first quarter of 2023 comprised 52 stocks, with a total value of $229 million. The portfolio's composition reflects the firm's passive investment strategy, with a focus on long-term holdings. The firm did not engage in any stock trades during this quarter, further emphasizing its commitment to a passive investment approach.

Top Holdings

The top holdings in Passive Capital Management's portfolio for the first quarter of 2023 were VNQ, VTEB, and SCHO. VNQ, or the Vanguard Real Estate ETF, accounted for 19.41% of the portfolio. This ETF offers exposure to a broad range of real estate companies, including those involved in real estate management and development and REITs. The second-largest holding was VTEB, or the Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, which made up 11.07% of the portfolio. This ETF provides exposure to a diversified portfolio of municipal bonds. The third-largest holding was SCHO, or the Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, which accounted for 9.34% of the portfolio. This ETF offers exposure to U.S. Treasury bonds with a short-term maturity.

1685083673893797888.png

Investment Strategy

Passive Capital Management's investment strategy is characterized by its focus on passive investing. The firm believes in the power of diversification and long-term holding to achieve market returns. This approach is reflected in the firm's portfolio for the first quarter of 2023, which includes a diverse range of assets and no stock trades during the quarter. The firm's top holdings, VNQ, VTEB, and SCHO, further illustrate this strategy, offering exposure to a variety of asset classes, including real estate, municipal bonds, and U.S. Treasury bonds.

For more information about Passive Capital Management, LLC., please visit their GuruFocus summary page.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
