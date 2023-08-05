TPG GP A, LLC (Trades, Portfolio), a prominent investment firm, has recently reduced its stake in Super League Gaming Inc ( SLGG, Financial). The transaction, which took place on July 27, 2023, saw the firm offload 101,089 shares at a trade price of $0.37 per share. This move has slightly decreased the firm's position in Super League Gaming Inc to 0.05% of its portfolio, while still retaining a significant 17.31% stake in the gaming company. This article aims to provide an in-depth analysis of this transaction, the profiles of the guru and the traded stock, and the potential implications for both parties.

Overview of the Transaction

The transaction involved TPG GP A, LLC (Trades, Portfolio) reducing its stake in Super League Gaming Inc by 1.18%, resulting in a total shareholding of 8,461,824 shares. Despite the reduction, the firm's position in the gaming company remains substantial, accounting for 17.31% of the total shares. The transaction had no significant impact on the firm's portfolio, with the position in Super League Gaming Inc constituting a mere 0.05% of the total holdings.

Profile of the Guru

TPG GP A, LLC (Trades, Portfolio) is a renowned investment firm based in Fort Worth, Texas. The firm manages a diverse portfolio of 38 stocks, with a total equity of $6.11 billion. Its top holdings include Cushman & Wakefield PLC ( CWK, Financial), Progyny Inc ( PGNY, Financial), LifeStance Health Group Inc ( LFST, Financial), Life Time Group Holdings Inc ( LTH, Financial), and NEXTracker Inc ( NXT, Financial). The firm's investment strategy is primarily focused on the healthcare and technology sectors.

Overview of the Traded Stock

Super League Gaming Inc, symbol SLGG, is a US-based company that operates in the interactive media industry. Since its IPO on February 26, 2019, the company has been a leader in creating innovative and immersive entertainment experiences across the world's top gaming platforms. The company operates in three segments: Direct to consumer, Media and advertising, and Publishing and content studio. As of the date of this article, the company has a market cap of $17.111 million and a current stock price of $0.35.

Analysis of the Stock's Financials

Super League Gaming Inc's financials reveal a PE percentage of 0.00, indicating that the company is currently at a loss. The GF valuation suggests that the stock could be a possible value trap, with a GF value of 7.14 and a price to GF value of 0.05. Since its IPO, the stock has seen a significant decrease of 96.86%, with a year-to-date decrease of 7.77%. The stock's GF score stands at 67/100, suggesting a moderate future performance potential.

Analysis of the Stock's Rankings

The stock's rankings provide further insight into its performance. With a balance sheet rank of 6/10, profitability rank of 2/10, and growth rank of 7/10, the company shows mixed results. The GF value rank of 2/10 and momentum rank of 7/10 further underscore the stock's potential challenges. The stock's F score of 2 and Z score of -22.26 suggest potential financial instability.

Analysis of the Stock's Performance Metrics

Super League Gaming Inc's performance metrics reveal an interest coverage of 0.00, ROE of -193.41, and ROA of -159.04. The company has seen a gross margin growth of 0.00, operating margin growth of 52.20, and a 3-year revenue growth of 56.90. The EBITDA growth over the past 3 years stands at 5.30, with an earnings growth of 16.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TPG GP A, LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s decision to reduce its stake in Super League Gaming Inc is a significant move that reflects the firm's investment strategy. Despite the reduction, the firm still holds a substantial stake in the gaming company. The transaction, coupled with the stock's financials, rankings, and performance metrics, suggests a cautious approach towards the stock. As always, investors are advised to conduct their own thorough research before making investment decisions.