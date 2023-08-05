TPG GP A, LLC Reduces Stake in Super League Gaming Inc

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

TPG GP A, LLC (Trades, Portfolio), a prominent investment firm, has recently reduced its stake in Super League Gaming Inc (SLGG, Financial). The transaction, which took place on July 27, 2023, saw the firm offload 101,089 shares at a trade price of $0.37 per share. This move has slightly decreased the firm's position in Super League Gaming Inc to 0.05% of its portfolio, while still retaining a significant 17.31% stake in the gaming company. This article aims to provide an in-depth analysis of this transaction, the profiles of the guru and the traded stock, and the potential implications for both parties.

Overview of the Transaction

The transaction involved

TPG GP A, LLC (Trades, Portfolio) reducing its stake in Super League Gaming Inc by 1.18%, resulting in a total shareholding of 8,461,824 shares. Despite the reduction, the firm's position in the gaming company remains substantial, accounting for 17.31% of the total shares. The transaction had no significant impact on the firm's portfolio, with the position in Super League Gaming Inc constituting a mere 0.05% of the total holdings.

Profile of the Guru

TPG GP A, LLC (Trades, Portfolio) is a renowned investment firm based in Fort Worth, Texas. The firm manages a diverse portfolio of 38 stocks, with a total equity of $6.11 billion. Its top holdings include Cushman & Wakefield PLC (CWK, Financial), Progyny Inc (PGNY, Financial), LifeStance Health Group Inc (LFST, Financial), Life Time Group Holdings Inc (LTH, Financial), and NEXTracker Inc (NXT, Financial). The firm's investment strategy is primarily focused on the healthcare and technology sectors. 1685108072520876032.png

Overview of the Traded Stock

Super League Gaming Inc, symbol SLGG, is a US-based company that operates in the interactive media industry. Since its IPO on February 26, 2019, the company has been a leader in creating innovative and immersive entertainment experiences across the world's top gaming platforms. The company operates in three segments: Direct to consumer, Media and advertising, and Publishing and content studio. As of the date of this article, the company has a market cap of $17.111 million and a current stock price of $0.35. 1685108053642313728.png

Analysis of the Stock's Financials

Super League Gaming Inc's financials reveal a PE percentage of 0.00, indicating that the company is currently at a loss. The GF valuation suggests that the stock could be a possible value trap, with a GF value of 7.14 and a price to GF value of 0.05. Since its IPO, the stock has seen a significant decrease of 96.86%, with a year-to-date decrease of 7.77%. The stock's GF score stands at 67/100, suggesting a moderate future performance potential.

Analysis of the Stock's Rankings

The stock's rankings provide further insight into its performance. With a balance sheet rank of 6/10, profitability rank of 2/10, and growth rank of 7/10, the company shows mixed results. The GF value rank of 2/10 and momentum rank of 7/10 further underscore the stock's potential challenges. The stock's F score of 2 and Z score of -22.26 suggest potential financial instability.

Analysis of the Stock's Performance Metrics

Super League Gaming Inc's performance metrics reveal an interest coverage of 0.00, ROE of -193.41, and ROA of -159.04. The company has seen a gross margin growth of 0.00, operating margin growth of 52.20, and a 3-year revenue growth of 56.90. The EBITDA growth over the past 3 years stands at 5.30, with an earnings growth of 16.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion,

TPG GP A, LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s decision to reduce its stake in Super League Gaming Inc is a significant move that reflects the firm's investment strategy. Despite the reduction, the firm still holds a substantial stake in the gaming company. The transaction, coupled with the stock's financials, rankings, and performance metrics, suggests a cautious approach towards the stock. As always, investors are advised to conduct their own thorough research before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.