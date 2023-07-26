Insider Sell: AtriCure Inc's Chief Legal Officer Karl Dahlquist Sells 3,417 Shares

2 hours ago
On July 26, 2023, Karl Dahlquist, Chief Legal Officer of AtriCure Inc (

ATRC, Financial), sold 3,417 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of insider transactions that have taken place over the past year, providing valuable insights into the company's financial health and future prospects.

Karl Dahlquist is a seasoned legal professional with extensive experience in the healthcare industry. As the Chief Legal Officer of AtriCure Inc, he plays a crucial role in the company's legal affairs, ensuring compliance with regulations and mitigating legal risks. His insider transactions, therefore, carry significant weight and are closely watched by investors and analysts.

AtriCure Inc is a leading medical device company providing innovative solutions designed to decrease the global Afib epidemic. AtriCure’s Isolator® Synergy™ Ablation System is the first and only medical device to receive FDA approval for the treatment of persistent Afib. The company's mission is to reduce the global Afib epidemic and heal the lives of those affected.

Over the past year, Dahlquist has sold a total of 9,256 shares and has not made any purchases. This trend is mirrored in the company's overall insider transactions, with six insider sells and zero insider buys over the same period.

The relationship between insider transactions and stock price is complex. Generally, insider sells can be seen as a bearish signal, indicating that insiders may believe the stock is overvalued or that the company's future prospects are not as bright. However, it's important to note that insiders may sell shares for a variety of reasons, not necessarily related to their outlook on the company's performance.

On the day of Dahlquist's recent sell, AtriCure Inc's shares were trading at $57.09, giving the company a market cap of $2.62 billion. Despite the insider sells, the stock appears to be modestly undervalued based on its GuruFocus Value of $63.17, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.9.

The GF Value is a proprietary estimate of intrinsic value developed by GuruFocus, based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. In the case of AtriCure Inc, the GF Value suggests potential upside, despite the recent insider sells.

In conclusion, while the recent insider sells by AtriCure Inc's Chief Legal Officer Karl Dahlquist may raise some eyebrows, the company's stock appears to be modestly undervalued based on its GF Value. As always, investors should consider a range of factors, including insider transactions, when making investment decisions.

