Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), a renowned investment firm, has recently reduced its stake in Oxbridge Acquisition Corp ( OXAC, Financial). This article will delve into the details of the transaction, provide an overview of the guru and the traded company, and analyze the potential implications of this move for value investors.

Details of the Transaction

The transaction took place on July 27, 2023, with Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) reducing its holdings in Oxbridge Acquisition Corp by 101,000 shares. This change represents a decrease of 60.84% in the firm's stake in the company, impacting the firm's portfolio by -0.06%. The shares were traded at a price of $11.15 each, leaving the firm with a total of 65,000 shares in Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. This now constitutes 0.04% of the firm's portfolio and 1.56% of the company's total shares.

Profile of the Guru

Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), based in New York, NY, is a prominent investment firm with a diverse portfolio. The firm currently holds stocks in 195 companies, with a total equity of $1.96 billion. Its top holdings include Amazon.com Inc ( AMZN, Financial), Anterix Inc ( ATEX, Financial), T-Mobile US Inc ( TMUS, Financial), PG&E Corp ( PCG, Financial), and Uber Technologies Inc ( UBER, Financial). The firm primarily invests in the Communication Services and Financial Services sectors.

Overview of the Traded Stock

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp ( OXAC, Financial), a Cayman Islands-based company, is a blank check company. Since its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on October 1, 2021, the company's stock has seen a 13.54% increase. The company currently has a market capitalization of $46.573 million and a stock price of $11.15. The company's PE percentage stands at 67.99, indicating its profitability. However, due to insufficient data, the GF Valuation of the stock cannot be evaluated.

Performance of the Traded Stock

Despite the recent reduction in holdings by Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), Oxbridge Acquisition Corp's stock has shown a year-to-date price change ratio of 6.7%. The stock's GF Score is 22/100, indicating poor future performance potential. The stock's Z score is 0.00, and it has a cash to debt ratio of 0.12, ranking 566th in this aspect.

Analysis of the Traded Stock's Financials

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp's financial performance is reflected in its balance sheet rank of 6/10, profitability rank of 2/10, and growth rank of 0/10. The company's ROE and ROA stand at 4.65 and 4.23, respectively, with respective ranks of 85 and 57. However, the company's gross margin growth, operating margin growth, and 3-year revenue growth are all at 0.00, indicating no growth in these areas.

Momentum and Predictability of the Traded Stock

The stock's RSI 5 day, 9 day, and 14 day are 55.15, 60.78, and 61.55, respectively. The stock's momentum index 6 - 1 month and 12 - 1 month are 3.59 and 8.84, respectively. The stock's RSI 14 day rank is 533, and its momentum index 6 - 1 month rank is 217.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent reduction in its stake in Oxbridge Acquisition Corp is a significant move that may have implications for value investors. Despite the company's lack of growth in certain areas, its stock has shown some momentum, and its profitability is evident in its PE percentage. However, the stock's poor GF Score suggests that it may not have strong future performance potential. As always, investors are advised to conduct their own thorough research before making investment decisions.