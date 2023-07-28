Insider Sell: Salesforce Inc Chair and CEO Marc Benioff Sells 15,000 Shares

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On July 28, 2023, Marc Benioff, Chair and CEO of Salesforce Inc (

CRM, Financial), sold 15,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a larger trend, as over the past year, Benioff has sold a total of 965,125 shares and purchased none.

Marc Benioff is a renowned figure in the tech industry. He co-founded Salesforce Inc in 1999 and has since served as its Chair and CEO. Under his leadership, Salesforce has grown into a leading provider of enterprise software, specializing in customer relationship management (

CRM, Financial) products. The company's services allow businesses to use cloud technology to better connect with their customers, partners, and potential clients.

Salesforce Inc's business model revolves around its cloud-based CRM platform. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, analytics, application development, IoT integration, collaborative productivity tools, AI-powered insights, and industry-specific solutions. With a market cap of $219.16 billion, Salesforce Inc is a major player in the tech industry.

The insider transaction history for Salesforce Inc shows a clear trend. Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and 236 insider sells. This trend is visualized in the following image:

1686169157399216128.png

On the day of Benioff's recent sell, Salesforce Inc shares were trading for $225.36 each. This gives the stock a price-earnings ratio of 592.13, significantly higher than the industry median of 28.3 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. Despite this, the stock is considered modestly undervalued based on its GuruFocus Value of $301.14, resulting in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.75.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts. The GF Value for Salesforce Inc is visualized in the following image:

1686169174574891008.png

The relationship between insider sell/buy activities and stock price is complex. While a high volume of insider selling can sometimes indicate a lack of confidence in the company's future performance, it can also be a result of personal financial planning or other non-performance related factors. In the case of Salesforce Inc, the high volume of insider selling over the past year, coupled with the stock's high price-earnings ratio, may raise some concerns. However, the stock's modest undervaluation based on its GF Value suggests potential for future growth.

As always, investors should consider a variety of factors, including insider trading trends, valuation metrics, and broader market conditions, when making investment decisions.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.