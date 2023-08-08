Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Q2 2023 13F Filing Analysis

Author's Avatar
57 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Kingdom Financial Group LLC., a renowned investment firm, recently disclosed its portfolio updates for the second quarter of 2023, as per the 13F filing report. The firm, known for its strategic investment decisions and financial acumen, held 63 stocks in its portfolio by the end of Q2 2023. The total value of the portfolio stood at $102 million. The firm's top holdings for the quarter were MUB, IWY, and IWX, with portfolio weights of 12.07%, 9.76%, and 6.80% respectively. Interestingly, the firm did not engage in any stock trades during this quarter.

About Kingdom Financial Group LLC.

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. is a distinguished investment firm that operates with a unique investment philosophy. The firm believes in creating a diversified portfolio that can withstand market volatility and deliver consistent returns. It focuses on identifying undervalued stocks with strong fundamentals and growth potential. The firm's investment decisions are driven by rigorous research, analysis, and a deep understanding of the global financial markets.

Portfolio Overview

The firm's portfolio for Q2 2023 was diversified across various sectors, with a total value of $102 million. The portfolio consisted of 63 stocks, indicating a well-diversified investment strategy. The top three holdings of the firm were MUB (12.07%), IWY (9.76%), and IWX (6.80%). These stocks contributed significantly to the portfolio's performance during the quarter.

1686171790788788224.png

Investment Activity

Interestingly, Kingdom Financial Group LLC. did not engage in any stock trades during the second quarter of 2023. This could be indicative of the firm's confidence in its current holdings and its investment strategy. It also suggests that the firm might be adopting a 'buy and hold' strategy, which involves holding onto investments for a long period to reap the benefits of long-term growth and compounding.

Conclusion

The Q2 2023 13F filing report of Kingdom Financial Group LLC. provides valuable insights into the firm's investment strategy and portfolio composition. The firm's diversified portfolio and its focus on undervalued stocks with strong fundamentals reflect its strategic approach towards investment. The absence of any stock trades during the quarter further underscores the firm's confidence in its current holdings and its long-term investment strategy.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.