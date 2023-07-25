COWEN AND COMPANY, LLC Acquires New Stake in Ares Management Corp

COWEN AND COMPANY, LLC (Trades, Portfolio), a renowned investment firm, made a significant move in the stock market by acquiring a new stake in Ares Management Corp (ARES, Financial). This article aims to provide an in-depth analysis of this transaction, the profiles of the involved parties, and the potential implications for investors.

About COWEN AND COMPANY, LLC (Trades, Portfolio)

COWEN AND COMPANY, LLC (Trades, Portfolio), based at 599 Lexington Avenue, New York, is a prominent investment firm with a diverse portfolio. The firm holds 556 stocks, with a total equity of $851 million. Its top holdings include Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (AVDL, Financial), Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (ESTA, Financial), Stoke Therapeutics Inc (STOK, Financial), Avidity Biosciences Inc (RNA, Financial), and Sylvamo Corp (SLVM, Financial). The firm's portfolio is heavily concentrated in the Healthcare and Financial Services sectors. 1686171996657811456.png

Transaction Overview

The firm purchased 2,102,593 shares of Ares Management Corp at a price of $101.39 per share. This new holding now represents 20.03% of the firm's portfolio, making it a significant investment. The firm's stake in Ares Management Corp now stands at 4.47%.

Ares Management Corp: A Brief Overview

Ares Management Corp (

ARES, Financial), based in the USA, is a leading asset management company. Since its IPO on November 26, 2018, the company has offered investment-related advice and strategies for capital growth. Its operating segments include Credit Group, Private Equity Group, Real Estate Group, Secondaries Group, and Strategic Initiatives, with the Credit Group generating the maximum revenue. The company's market cap stands at $18.06 billion. 1686171977900883968.png

Stock Performance and Valuation

As of August 1, 2023, ARES's stock price is $99.22, down 2.14% since the transaction. The stock has seen a significant gain of 444.87% since its IPO and a year-to-date increase of 45.16%. However, GuruFocus's valuation indicates that the stock is significantly overvalued, with a GF Value of $72.90 and a Price to GF Value ratio of 1.36. The stock's GF Score is 70/100, indicating a likely average future performance.

Financial Health and Profitability

Ares Management Corp has a balance sheet rank of 3/10, a profitability rank of 7/10, and a growth rank of 7/10. The company's F Score is 4, and its Z Score is 0.81, indicating some financial risk. The company's cash to debt ratio is 0.08, and its interest coverage is 0.67. The company's ROE is 13.31, and its ROA is 1.00.

Other Gurus' Involvement

Soros Fund Management LLC is the largest guru holder of ARES, while

Jefferies Group (Trades, Portfolio) also holds a stake in the company.

Conclusion

COWEN AND COMPANY, LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s acquisition of a new stake in Ares Management Corp is a significant move that could potentially impact the firm's portfolio. Despite the stock being significantly overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation, the firm's investment could be based on the company's growth potential and the performance of its operating segments. However, investors should exercise caution due to the company's financial risk indicated by its F Score and Z Score. As always, it's crucial to conduct thorough research and consider various factors before making investment decisions.

