Pura Vida Investments, LLC Acquires Additional Shares in Cutera Inc

Author's Avatar
56 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

In a recent transaction, Pura Vida Investments, LLC, a New York-based investment firm, has increased its stake in Cutera Inc. This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the profiles of both Pura Vida Investments and Cutera Inc, and the potential implications of this acquisition on the stock market.

Details of the Transaction

On July 27, 2023, Pura Vida Investments, LLC added 291,193 shares of Cutera Inc to its portfolio at a trade price of $18.26 per share. This transaction increased the firm's total holdings in Cutera Inc to 1,554,795 shares, representing 5.48% of the firm's portfolio and 7.82% of Cutera Inc's total shares. The transaction had a 1.03% impact on Pura Vida Investments' portfolio.

Profile of Pura Vida Investments, LLC

Pura Vida Investments, LLC is an investment firm located at 150 East 52nd Street, New York. The firm holds 57 stocks in its portfolio, with a total equity of $513 million. Its top holdings include Cutera Inc(

CUTR, Financial), ViewRay Inc(VRAYQ, Financial), Glaukos Corp(GKOS, Financial), Quanterix Corp(QTRX, Financial), and Establishment Labs Holdings Inc(ESTA, Financial).1686172137385099264.png

Overview of Cutera Inc

Cutera Inc, a medical device company based in the USA, specializes in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and other energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners internationally. The company's market capitalization stands at $398.052 million, with a current stock price of $20.01. However, the company's PE percentage is currently at 0.00, indicating a loss. According to GuruFocus, the GF Value of Cutera Inc is $42.23, suggesting a possible value trap.1686172119072768000.png

Performance of Cutera Inc's Stock

Since the transaction, Cutera Inc's stock has gained 9.58%. However, the stock has seen a year-to-date decline of 53.17%. The stock's GF Score stands at 53/100, indicating a poor future performance potential. The stock's F Score is 3, and its Z Score is 0.69, with a cash to debt ratio of 0.62.

Cutera Inc's Financial Health

Cutera Inc's financial health shows mixed results. The company's ROE is -1627.27, and its ROA is -21.55. The company has seen a gross margin growth of 0.80, but its operating margin growth is at 0.00. Over the past three years, the company's revenue growth was 1.50, while its EBITDA and earning growth were -71.90 and -70.90, respectively.

Largest Guru Holding Cutera Inc's Stock

The largest guru holding Cutera Inc's stock is GAMCO Investors. However, the exact percentage of shares held by GAMCO Investors is not provided.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pura Vida Investments, LLC's recent acquisition of additional shares in Cutera Inc is a significant move that increases the firm's stake in the medical device company. However, given Cutera Inc's current financial health and stock performance, the potential impact of this transaction on both Pura Vida Investments, LLC and Cutera Inc remains to be seen. As always, investors are advised to conduct their own thorough research before making any investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.