Insider Sell: Chief People Officer Paul Jones Sells 3,682 Shares of Usana Health Sciences Inc

On July 28, 2023
On July 28, 2023, Paul Jones, Chief People Officer of Usana Health Sciences Inc (

USNA, Financial), sold 3,682 shares of the company. This move is part of a trend observed over the past year, where Jones has sold a total of 3,682 shares and purchased none.

Paul Jones is a key figure in Usana Health Sciences Inc, a company that develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional and personal care products. The company's mission is to develop and provide the highest quality, science-based health products, distributed internationally through network marketing, creating a rewarding financial opportunity for our Independent Associates, shareholders, and employees.

The insider transaction history for Usana Health Sciences Inc shows a trend towards selling rather than buying. Over the past year, there have been 22 insider sells and no insider buys. This trend is visualized in the following image:

On the day of Jones's recent sell, shares of Usana Health Sciences Inc were trading for $65 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $1.252 billion. The price-earnings ratio is 19.79, which is slightly higher than the industry median of 19.78 and higher than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

Despite the insider selling trend, the stock appears to be modestly undervalued based on its GuruFocus Value. With a price of $65 and a GuruFocus Value of $76.76, Usana Health Sciences Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.85. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts. The GF Value is visualized in the following image:

In conclusion, while the insider selling trend, particularly from Chief People Officer Paul Jones, may raise some eyebrows, the stock's current valuation suggests that it may still be a good buy for investors. However, as always, investors should conduct their own due diligence before making any investment decisions.

