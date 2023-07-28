STEPHENS GROUP, LLC Reduces Stake in Westrock Coffee Co

2 hours ago
STEPHENS GROUP, LLC (Trades, Portfolio), a prominent investment firm, has recently made a significant transaction in its portfolio. The firm reduced its stake in Westrock Coffee Co (WEST, Financial) on July 28, 2023. This article aims to provide a comprehensive analysis of this transaction, the guru's investment philosophy, and the traded stock's performance.

About STEPHENS GROUP, LLC (Trades, Portfolio)

STEPHENS GROUP, LLC (Trades, Portfolio), based at 100 River Bluff Drive, Little Rock, AR, is a renowned investment firm with a diverse portfolio. The firm's top holdings include Conn's Inc (CONN, Financial), Energy Transfer LP (ET, Financial), CS Disco Inc (LAW, Financial), and Westrock Coffee Co (WEST, Financial). The firm's equity stands at $243 million, with a strong presence in the Consumer Defensive and Energy sectors. 1686297515705499648.png

Transaction Overview

The transaction took place on July 28, 2023, with

STEPHENS GROUP, LLC (Trades, Portfolio) reducing its stake in Westrock Coffee Co by 14,756 shares. This change represents a -0.27% shift in the firm's holdings, impacting the portfolio by -0.07%. The shares were traded at a price of $11.17, leaving the firm with a total of 5,494,093 shares in Westrock Coffee Co. This position represents 25.26% of the firm's portfolio and 7.25% of the total shares of Westrock Coffee Co.

Westrock Coffee Co: A Closer Look

Westrock Coffee Co, symbolized as WEST, is a leading provider of integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredient solutions in the U.S. The company's segments include Beverage Solutions, Intersegment Revenues, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability. With a market cap of $840.756 million, the company's stock price stands at $11.095 as of August 1, 2023. 1686297496378146816.png

However, the company's financial performance shows a PE percentage of 0.00, indicating that the company is currently at a loss. The GF valuation data is not available, making it impossible to evaluate the stock's current intrinsic value. The stock has seen a -0.67% change since the transaction and a -3.1% change since its IPO on August 29, 2022. The year-to-date price change ratio stands at -17.63%.

Stock Performance and Rankings

Westrock Coffee Co's GF Score is 22/100, indicating poor future performance potential. The company's balance sheet rank is 5/10, profitability rank is 3/10, and growth rank is 0/10. The stock's Z Score is 1.67, and its cash to debt ratio is 0.09, ranking 1469 in the industry. The company's interest coverage is 0.59, ranking 1304, and its ROE and ROA are -25.95 and -7.64, respectively, ranking 1620 and 1596 in the industry.

Comparison with the Largest Guru

The largest guru holding shares in Westrock Coffee Co is Southeastern Asset Management. However, the exact share percentage held by this guru is not available at the moment. A comparison of

STEPHENS GROUP, LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s position with Southeastern Asset Management's position would provide a more comprehensive understanding of the stock's potential.

Conclusion

In conclusion,

STEPHENS GROUP, LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent transaction in Westrock Coffee Co represents a significant shift in its portfolio. While the firm's investment philosophy and portfolio remain robust, the traded stock's performance and financial indicators suggest potential challenges. However, the transaction's impact on the guru's portfolio and the stock's performance will only be evident in the long run. As of August 1, 2023, all data and rankings are accurate and based on the provided relative data.

