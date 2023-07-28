Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires Shares in PIMCO Energy &amp; Tactical Credit Opportunities

On July 28, 2023,

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), a renowned investment firm, added 5,731,129 shares of PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities (NRGX, Financial) to its portfolio. This article provides an in-depth analysis of this transaction, the profiles of the guru and the traded company, and the potential impact of this trade on both entities.

Details of the Transaction

The transaction took place on July 28, 2023, with

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) adding a significant number of shares to its portfolio. The shares were traded at a price of $16.54 each. This addition had a 0.02% impact on the guru's portfolio, increasing the firm's total holdings in NRGX to 5,731,129 shares. This represents 1.81% of the guru's portfolio and 12.82% of NRGX's total shares.

Profile of the Guru: Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) is a prominent investment firm based in New York. The firm's investment philosophy is centered on identifying undervalued assets and capitalizing on market inefficiencies. As of the transaction date, the firm's equity stood at $5.24 billion, spread across 762 stocks. The firm's top holdings include Templeton Global Income Fund(GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust(BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II(BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr(BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust(ECAT, Financial). The firm's investments are primarily concentrated in the Financial Services and Technology sectors. 1686297597322461184.png

Profile of the Traded Company: PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities

PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities is a non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company based in the USA. The company's primary objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to provide high current income. As of the transaction date, the company's market capitalization stood at $748.842 million, with a stock price of $16.75. The company's PE Percentage was 4.97, and it had a GF Score of 38/100. 1686297579274371072.png

Analysis of the Traded Stock

Since the transaction, NRGX's stock has gained 1.27%, with a year-to-date price change ratio of 14.73%. The stock's balance sheet rank is 4/10, profitability rank is 2/10, and growth rank is 0/10. However, the stock's momentum rank is relatively high at 8/10. The stock's F Score is 2, indicating a weak financial health.

Conclusion

The acquisition of NRGX shares by

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) represents a strategic move by the firm to capitalize on the potential of the traded company. The transaction has not only increased the diversity of the guru's portfolio but also provided NRGX with a significant investment. However, the impact of this transaction on the guru's portfolio and the traded company's performance will be determined by future market conditions and the company's financial performance.

