On August 01, 2023, Caterpillar Inc ( CAT, Financial) stock experienced a gain of 7.57%, with an Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) of 13.53. This article aims to determine if the stock is fairly valued. Keep reading to explore our comprehensive valuation analysis.

A Brief Overview of Caterpillar Inc

Caterpillar Inc is the world's leading manufacturer of heavy equipment, power solutions, and locomotives, boasting a 13% market share in 2021. The company operates through four segments: construction industries, resource industries, energy and transportation, and Caterpillar Financial Services. With a global dealer network of about 2,700 branches maintained by 160 dealers, Caterpillar ensures its products are accessible worldwide. Caterpillar Financial Services further enhances product sales by providing retail financing for machinery and engines to customers and wholesale financing for dealers.

Comparing the stock price of $285.24 to the GF Value of $271.65, it's evident that Caterpillar Inc ( CAT, Financial) is fairly valued. With a market capitalization of $147 billion, the company's valuation aligns with its intrinsic worth.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. This GF Value Line indicates the stock's ideal trading value. If the stock price significantly surpasses the GF Value Line, it's overvalued, and future returns are likely to be poor. Conversely, if it's significantly below the GF Value Line, higher future returns are expected.

At its current price of $285.24 per share, Caterpillar seems to be fairly valued. This suggests that the long-term return of Caterpillar ( CAT, Financial) stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

Financial Strength of Caterpillar

Investing in companies with poor financial strength carries a higher risk of permanent capital loss. Therefore, it's crucial to thoroughly review a company's financial strength before deciding to buy its stock. Caterpillar's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.18 is lower than 79.4% of companies in the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery industry, indicating fair financial strength.

Profitability and Growth of Caterpillar

Investing in profitable companies, especially those consistently profitable over the long term, poses less risk. Caterpillar has been profitable 9 out of the past 10 years, with an operating margin of 15.73%, ranking better than 89.34% of companies in its industry. This indicates fair profitability.

As for growth, Caterpillar's 3-year average annual revenue growth is 5.7%, ranking better than 51.83% of companies in its industry. However, its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 4.2%, ranking worse than 61.68% of companies in its industry.

Comparing ROIC and WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC) is another way to evaluate its profitability. Caterpillar's ROIC over the past 12 months was 12.01, while its WACC was 9.29, indicating that the company is creating value for shareholders.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Caterpillar ( CAT, Financial) stock appears to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition and profitability are fair, but its growth ranks lower than 61.68% of companies in the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery industry. To learn more about Caterpillar stock, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.