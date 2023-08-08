Global Payments (GPN): A Potential Value Trap?

Global Payments Inc (

GPN, Financial) recorded a 7.43% change in stock value, alongside a Loss Per Share of $0.47. Given these factors, one may question whether the stock is a potential value trap. This article presents an in-depth valuation analysis to provide insights into this question.

Introduction to Global Payments

Global Payments is a leading provider of payment processing and software solutions, primarily serving small and midsize merchants. With operations in 30 countries, it generates about a quarter of its revenue from outside North America, mainly in Europe and Asia. The company's current stock price is $118.44, while its GF Value, an estimation of fair value, stands at $178.63. This discrepancy prompts a closer look at the company's value.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value represents the current intrinsic value of a stock, derived from a unique methodology. The GF Value Line on our summary page provides an overview of the fair value at which the stock should ideally trade. This value is calculated considering three factors:

  1. Historical multiples (PE Ratio, PS Ratio, PB Ratio, and Price-to-Free-Cash-Flow) at which the stock has traded.
  2. A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.
  3. Future estimates of the business performance.

According to the GF Value, Global Payments (

GPN, Financial) appears to be a potential value trap. The GF Value Line indicates that if the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, the stock may be overvalued and have poor future returns. Conversely, if the stock price is significantly below the GF Value Line, the stock may be undervalued and have high future returns. With a market cap of $31 billion, Global Payments warrants careful consideration.

Financial Strength of Global Payments

Companies with weak financial strength pose a high risk of permanent capital loss for investors. To avoid such loss, it's crucial to research and review a company's financial strength before purchasing shares. Global Payments has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.11, ranking worse than 83.77% of companies in the Business Services industry. The overall financial strength of Global Payments is 4 out of 10, indicating poor financial health.

Profitability and Growth of Global Payments

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term. Global Payments has been profitable 10 years over the past 10 years. In the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $9.1 billion and a Loss Per Share of $0.47. Its operating margin of 17.54% is better than 82.92% of companies in the Business Services industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Global Payments's profitability as strong.

Growth is a crucial factor in the valuation of a company. Global Payments's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 67.34% of companies in the Business Services industry. However, its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -0.3%, ranking worse than 70.83% of companies in the Business Services industry. This growth performance requires careful evaluation.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Global Payments's ROIC was 6.31, while its WACC came in at 7.09.

Is Global Payments a Value Trap?

Despite signs of potential undervaluation, Global Payments also exhibits certain risks. The Altman Z-score for Global Payments stands at 0.95, placing the company's financial health in the distress zone and signalling an increased bankruptcy risk. Ideally, an Altman Z-score above 2.99 reflects a safer financial position. To further comprehend the Z-score's role in assessing a company's financial risk, please click here.

Conclusion

Overall, Global Payments (

GPN, Financial) stock gives every indication of being a potential value trap. The company's financial condition is poor, and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks worse than 70.83% of companies in the Business Services industry. To learn more about Global Payments stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
