Is Arista Networks Fairly Valued? A Comprehensive GF Value Analysis

1 hours ago
With a notable daily gain of 18.83% and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 4.8, Arista Networks Inc (

ANET, Financial) is a stock that deserves a closer look. Is this stock fairly valued? This article aims to answer that question by providing a comprehensive valuation analysis of Arista Networks. Read on to uncover the insights.

A Snapshot of Arista Networks

Arista Networks Inc, a networking equipment provider, primarily sells Ethernet switches and software to data centers. Its extensible operating system, EOS, runs a single image across all of its devices. Since its establishment in 2004, Arista Networks has steadily gained market share with a focus on high-speed applications. Its largest customers include tech giants like Microsoft and Meta Platforms, and around three-quarters of its sales come from North America.

As of August 1, 2023, Arista Networks (

ANET, Financial) is trading at $184.29 per share, which is slightly above its estimated fair value (GF Value) of $177.48. This evaluation is based on the company's historical trading multiples, past performance, and growth, as well as future business performance estimates.

Understanding the GF Value of Arista Networks

The GF Value is a proprietary measure of a stock's intrinsic value, computed considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line denotes the stock's ideal fair trading value.

According to GuruFocus' valuation method, Arista Networks (

ANET, Financial) is estimated to be fairly valued. The stock's current price of $184.29 per share is in close proximity to the GF Value Line. Thus, it's neither significantly overvalued nor undervalued. As a result, the long-term return of Arista Networks stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

Financial Strength of Arista Networks

Investing in companies with poor financial strength can lead to a high risk of permanent capital loss. To evaluate a company's financial strength, it's essential to consider its cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage. Arista Networks has a cash-to-debt ratio of 60.25, ranking better than 89.46% of companies in the Hardware industry. The overall financial strength of Arista Networks is 8 out of 10, indicating a strong financial position.

Profitability and Growth of Arista Networks

Investing in profitable companies typically carries less risk. Arista Networks has been profitable for 10 out of the past 10 years. With revenues of $4.9 billion and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $4.8 over the past 12 months, its operating margin of 35.71% is better than 99.05% of companies in the Hardware industry. This indicates strong profitability.

One crucial factor in valuing a company is its growth. Arista Networks has an average annual revenue growth of 22.9%, ranking better than 88.37% of companies in the Hardware industry. Its 3-year average EBITDA growth is 24.7%, ranking better than 71.8% of companies in the same industry.

Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) vs. Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC)

Return on invested capital (ROIC) is a measure of how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Arista Networks's ROIC was 52.56, while its WACC came in at 12.7.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of Arista Networks is estimated to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is strong, and its profitability is robust. Its growth ranks better than 71.8% of companies in the Hardware industry. To learn more about Arista Networks stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
