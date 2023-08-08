Arista Networks Inc: A High-Performing Giant in the Hardware Industry with a GF Score of 99

Author's Avatar
41 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Arista Networks Inc (

ANET, Financial), a leading player in the hardware industry, has been making waves in the stock market. As of August 1, 2023, the company's stock price stands at $184.71, with a market capitalization of $56.9 billion. The stock has seen a significant gain of 19.1% today and a 14.25% increase over the past four weeks. The company's impressive performance is reflected in its GF Score of 99 out of 100, indicating the highest outperformance potential.

1686451912175517696.png

Financial Strength: A Solid Foundation

Arista Networks Inc's Financial Strength rank is 8 out of 10, indicating a robust financial situation. The company's low debt to revenue ratio of 0.01 and a high Altman Z score of 15.20 contribute to this strong ranking, demonstrating the company's minimal debt burden and low bankruptcy risk.

Profitability Rank: Consistently High

The company's Profitability Rank is a perfect 10 out of 10. This is due to its high operating margin of 36.12%, a solid Piotroski F-Score of 7, and a consistent profitability trend over the past 10 years. The company's profitability has been consistent, with a 10-year profitability streak and a predictability rank of 3.

Growth Rank: Steady and Impressive

Arista Networks Inc also boasts a Growth Rank of 10 out of 10, reflecting its strong revenue and profitability growth. The company's 5-year revenue growth rate stands at 18.20%, and its 3-year revenue growth rate is 22.90%. The 5-year EBITDA growth rate is an impressive 29.60%, indicating a consistent and robust growth trajectory.

GF Value Rank: Fairly Valued

The company's GF Value Rank is 7 out of 10, suggesting that the stock is fairly valued. This rank is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, a proprietary metric calculated based on historical multiples and an adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.

Momentum Rank: Strong Momentum

The Momentum Rank of Arista Networks Inc is 9 out of 10, indicating strong momentum in the company's stock price. This rank is determined using the standardized momentum ratio and other momentum indicators.

Comparison with Competitors

When compared to its competitors in the hardware industry, Arista Networks Inc stands out with its high GF Score. Dell Technologies Inc (

DELL, Financial) has a GF Score of 71 and a market cap of $38.94 billion. HP Inc (HPQ, Financial) has a GF Score of 86 and a market cap of $32.48 billion. Western Digital Corp (WDC, Financial) has a GF Score of 62 and a market cap of $13.59 billion.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Arista Networks Inc's high GF Score of 99, coupled with its strong financial strength, profitability, growth, value, and momentum ranks, make it a compelling choice for investors. The company's consistent performance and potential for future growth further enhance its appeal. However, as with any investment, it's crucial to conduct thorough research and consider various factors before making a decision.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.