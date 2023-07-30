Atairos Group, Inc. Acquires Significant Stake in Trinet Group Inc

1 hours ago
Atairos Group, Inc. (Trades, Portfolio), a prominent investment firm, recently added a substantial number of shares to its holdings in Trinet Group Inc. This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the profiles of both Atairos Group and Trinet Group, and the potential implications of this acquisition.

Details of the Transaction

On July 30, 2023,

Atairos Group, Inc. (Trades, Portfolio) added 27,279 shares of Trinet Group Inc to its portfolio. The shares were acquired at a trade price of $100.41 each. This transaction had a 0.09% impact on the firm's portfolio and increased its total holdings in Trinet Group Inc to 21,477,538 shares. This represents 72.56% of the firm's portfolio and 36.00% of Trinet Group Inc's total shares.

Profile of Atairos Group, Inc. (Trades, Portfolio)

Atairos Group, Inc. (Trades, Portfolio) is a renowned investment firm based in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania. The firm's investment philosophy is centered on identifying and investing in companies with strong growth potential. As of the date of this article, the firm holds stocks in four companies, with its top holdings being ExlService Holdings Inc (EXLS, Financial), Trinet Group Inc (TNET, Financial), Clarivate PLC (CLVT, Financial), and Bowlero Corp (BOWL, Financial). The firm's equity stands at $2.97 billion, with the majority of its investments in the Industrials and Consumer Cyclical sectors.1686535853846822912.png

Profile of Trinet Group Inc

Trinet Group Inc (

TNET, Financial) is a US-based company that provides human resources solutions for small to medium-sized companies. The company's services include payroll processing, tax administration, employee benefits programs, and more. Trinet Group Inc operates under a co-employment model and generates most of its revenue from the American domestic market. The company's market capitalization stands at $6.24 billion.1686535837161881600.png

Stock Valuation and Performance

As of the date of this article, Trinet Group Inc's stock price is $104.61, with a PE percentage of 18.85. The stock is fairly valued according to the GF Valuation, with a GF Value of $98.95. Since its IPO in 2014, the stock has gained 465.46%, and its year-to-date gain stands at 50.78%. The stock has a GF Score of 95/100, indicating a high outperformance potential.

Stock Financial Health and Industry Position

Trinet Group Inc has a cash to debt ratio of 1.01 and operates in the Business Services industry. The company's interest coverage is 10.78, and it has a return on equity (ROE) of 41.00% and a return on assets (ROA) of 10.22%. Over the past three years, the company has seen a gross margin growth of 4.40%, an operating margin growth of 10.30%, and a revenue and EBITDA growth of 12.00% and 25.40% respectively.

Stock Momentum and Predictability

Trinet Group Inc's stock has shown strong momentum, with an RSI 5 Day of 82.15, an RSI 9 Day of 75.43, and an RSI 14 Day of 69.94. The stock's Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month is 25.89, and its Momentum Index 12 - 1 Month is 15.21. However, the stock's predictability rank is not available.

Conclusion

In conclusion,

Atairos Group, Inc. (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of Trinet Group Inc shares represents a significant addition to its portfolio. This transaction not only increases the firm's stake in Trinet Group Inc but also underscores the firm's confidence in the company's growth potential. As Trinet Group Inc continues to perform well in the market, this acquisition could yield substantial returns for Atairos Group, Inc. (Trades, Portfolio) in the future.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
