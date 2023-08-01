On August 1, 2023, President BASHAW WALTER ROBERT II of Coherent Corp sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock. This move is part of a larger trend for BASHAW, who over the past year has sold a total of 7,500 shares and purchased none.

BASHAW WALTER ROBERT II is a key figure at Coherent Corp, serving as the company's President. His recent sell-off of shares could be indicative of his personal outlook on the company's future performance, a factor that potential investors may want to consider.

Coherent Corp is a leading global supplier of industrial lasers and laser-based technology for scientific, commercial, and industrial customers. The company's products are used in a wide variety of applications, including microelectronics, materials processing, OEM components and instrumentation, and scientific research and government programs.

The insider transaction history for Coherent Corp shows a trend towards selling. Over the past year, there have been 15 insider sells and only 2 insider buys. This could suggest that insiders believe the company's stock is currently overvalued.

On the day of BASHAW's recent sell, shares of Coherent Corp were trading at $46.99, giving the company a market cap of $6.542 billion. However, the GuruFocus Value of the stock is $81.53, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.58. This suggests that the stock may be a possible value trap, and investors should think twice before buying.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent sell-off by President BASHAW WALTER ROBERT II, along with the overall trend of insider selling at Coherent Corp, could be a warning sign for potential investors. Despite the stock's seemingly low price compared to its GF Value, the high number of insider sells suggests that the stock may be overvalued. As always, investors should conduct their own research and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions.