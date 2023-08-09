Portside Wealth Group, LLC: Q2 2023 13F Filing Update

Portside Wealth Group, LLC, a renowned investment firm, has recently filed its 13F report for the second quarter of 2023, which concluded on June 30, 2023. As a firm, Portside Wealth Group, LLC is known for its strategic investment approach, focusing on long-term growth and stability. The firm's philosophy is rooted in thorough research, risk management, and a disciplined investment process.

Overview of Portside Wealth Group's Q2 2023 Portfolio

The firm's portfolio for Q2 2023 comprised 789 stocks, with a total value of $23.19 billion. This diverse portfolio reflects the firm's commitment to a balanced investment strategy, spreading risk across a variety of sectors and industries. The top holdings in the portfolio were Amazon (AMZN) with 5.26%, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) with 4.06%, and Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) with 3.21%.

1686717516941885440.png

Top Holdings: A Closer Look

Amazon, the e-commerce giant, was the firm's largest holding, accounting for 5.26% of the total portfolio. This investment aligns with the firm's focus on companies with strong growth potential and market leadership. The second-largest holding was the JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST), which accounted for 4.06% of the portfolio. This ETF offers investors a low-risk option for income generation, aligning with the firm's risk management strategy. The third-largest holding was Microsoft Corporation, a leading technology company, accounting for 3.21% of the portfolio. This investment reflects the firm's confidence in the tech sector's growth potential.

No Stock Trades in Q2 2023

Interestingly, the firm did not make any stock trades in the second quarter of 2023. This could be indicative of the firm's confidence in its current portfolio and its long-term investment strategy. It also underscores the firm's disciplined approach to investment, making changes to the portfolio only when necessary and based on thorough analysis.

In conclusion, Portside Wealth Group, LLC's Q2 2023 13F filing provides valuable insights into the firm's investment strategy and portfolio management. The firm's focus on long-term growth, risk management, and a disciplined investment process is evident in its diverse portfolio and strategic holdings.

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours.
