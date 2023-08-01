Chief Scientific Officer Andrew King Sells 1,168 Shares of Chinook Therapeutics Inc (KDNY)

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On August 1, 2023, Andrew King, the Chief Scientific Officer of Chinook Therapeutics Inc (

KDNY, Financial), sold 1,168 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of insider transactions that have taken place over the past year.

Who is Andrew King?

Andrew King is the Chief Scientific Officer at Chinook Therapeutics Inc. He has been with the company for several years and has played a significant role in the company's scientific and research developments. His insider trades provide valuable insights into the company's financial health and future prospects.

About Chinook Therapeutics Inc

Chinook Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's product candidates are being investigated for patients suffering from kidney diseases, a market that has been underserved for a long time.

Insider Trading Analysis

Over the past year, Andrew King has sold a total of 30,361 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale of 1,168 shares is part of this larger trend. The insider transaction history for Chinook Therapeutics Inc shows that there have been 22 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year.

1686768852572045312.png

The above image shows the trend of insider transactions over the past year. The high number of insider sells compared to buys could be a signal to investors about the company's future prospects. However, it's important to note that insider selling does not necessarily indicate a negative outlook for the company. Insiders may sell shares for personal reasons or to diversify their investment portfolio.

Stock Price and Market Cap

On the day of Andrew King’s recent sale, shares of Chinook Therapeutics Inc were trading for $39.03 apiece. This gives the stock a market cap of $2.7 billion. The stock price and market cap are important indicators of the company's value and can be influenced by insider transactions.

Conclusion

Insider transactions, such as the recent sale by Andrew King, provide valuable insights into a company's financial health and future prospects. While the high number of insider sells at Chinook Therapeutics Inc over the past year could be a cause for concern, it's important to consider other factors such as the company's financial performance, market conditions, and industry trends. As always, investors should conduct their own research and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.