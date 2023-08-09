Humana Inc. (HUM): A Healthcare Giant with Good Outperformance Potential

GF Score highlight

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • Stock analysis of Humana
Article's Main Image

Humana Inc. (

HUM, Financial) is a leading healthcare company that operates in the Healthcare Plans industry. As of August 2, 2023, the company's stock price stands at $482.89, with a market capitalization of $60.51 billion. The stock has seen a gain of 5.41% today and a 7.30% increase over the past four weeks. This article will delve into Humana's financial performance and potential, using the GF Score and other key metrics.

GF Score Analysis

Humana's GF Score is 90 out of 100, placing it in the category of stocks with good outperformance potential. The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus, which uses five aspects of valuation. These aspects include Financial Strength, Profitability Rank, Growth Rank, GF Value Rank, and Momentum Rank. A higher GF Score generally indicates higher returns. 1686778765826326528.png

Financial Strength Rank Analysis

Humana's Financial Strength Rank is 6 out of 10. This rank measures the strength of a company's financial situation, considering factors such as interest coverage (10.34), debt to revenue ratio (0.13), and Beneish M-score (-2.81). The company's relatively low debt burden and manageable debt to revenue ratio contribute to its solid financial strength. Furthermore, the company's low Beneish M-score suggests that it is not likely to manipulate its earnings.

Profitability Rank Analysis

The company's Profitability Rank is 8 out of 10, indicating a high level of profitability. This rank considers factors such as Net Margin (4.63%), Piotroski F-Score (5 out of 9), and the Predictability Rank (4 stars out of 5). The company's consistent profitability over the past 10 years contributes to its high rank.

Growth Rank Analysis

Humana's Growth Rank is 10 out of 10, reflecting strong growth in terms of revenue and profitability. This rank considers the 5-year revenue growth rate (15.10% per year on average), 3-year revenue growth rate (14.90%), and 5-year EBITDA growth rate (7.60%). The company's consistent revenue growth contributes to its high rank.

GF Value Rank Analysis

The company's GF Value Rank is 9 out of 10, suggesting that the stock is modestly undervalued. This rank is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, a proprietary metric calculated based on historical multiples and an adjustment factor based on a company's past returns and growth.

Momentum Rank Analysis

Humana's Momentum Rank is 4 out of 10, indicating moderate stock price performance. This rank is determined using the standardized momentum ratio and other momentum indicators.

Competitive Analysis

When compared to its main competitors in the Healthcare Plans industry, Humana holds a competitive position. Centene Corp (

CNC, Financial) has a GF Score of 84, The Cigna Group (CI, Financial) has a GF Score of 86, and CVS Health Corp (CVS, Financial) has a GF Score of 80. With a GF Score of 90, Humana outperforms these competitors, suggesting a strong competitive position in the industry. For more details, please visit the competitors page.

In conclusion, Humana Inc. demonstrates good outperformance potential, solid financial strength, high profitability, strong growth, fair valuation, and moderate momentum. Its competitive position in the Healthcare Plans industry further enhances its investment appeal.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.