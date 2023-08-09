Is Agilent Technologies (A) Modestly Undervalued? A Comprehensive GF Value Analysis

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Agilent Technologies Inc (

A, Financial) has recently seen a daily gain of 4.09%, with an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 4.54. This raises the question: is the stock modestly undervalued? This article presents a valuation analysis of Agilent Technologies (A), providing an in-depth exploration of the company's value and financial performance. Let's delve into the details.

Introduction to Agilent Technologies Inc (A, Financial)

Initially spun out of Hewlett-Packard in 1999, Agilent Technologies has evolved into a leading life sciences and diagnostics firm. With operations in the U.S. and China, the company serves a broad base of customers in various sectors, including biopharmaceutical, chemical, advanced materials, clinical lab, environmental, forensics, food, academic, and government-related organizations. At present, the stock price stands at $127.5, while the GF Value, an estimation of fair value, is $155.12. This suggests that Agilent Technologies may be modestly undervalued.

1686806662456803328.png

Understanding the GF Value of Agilent Technologies

The GF Value is a proprietary measure of a stock's intrinsic value, computed considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line denotes the stock's ideal fair trading value.

Agilent Technologies (

A, Financial) stock appears to be modestly undervalued based on the GuruFocus Value calculation. With a current price of $127.5 per share and a market cap of $37.7 billion, the stock seems to be trading below its fair value. As Agilent Technologies is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

1686806597923241984.png

Financial Strength of Agilent Technologies

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. It's crucial to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Agilent Technologies has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.43, which is worse than 70.17% of companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. However, the overall financial strength of Agilent Technologies is ranked 7 out of 10, indicating fair financial health.

1686806622560583680.png

Profitability and Growth of Agilent Technologies

It's often safer to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term. Agilent Technologies has been profitable for 10 out of the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $7 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $4.54. Its operating margin is 24.02%, which ranks better than 90.75% of companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry.

Growth is a crucial factor in the valuation of a company. Agilent Technologies' 3-year average annual revenue growth rate is 12%, which ranks better than 51.98% of companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 17.9%, which ranks better than 58.33% of companies in the industry.

ROIC versus WACC

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) offers another way to assess profitability. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Agilent Technologies' ROIC was 16.12, while its WACC came in at 10.01.

1686806640482844672.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of Agilent Technologies appears to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, its profitability is strong, and its growth ranks better than 58.33% of companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. To learn more about Agilent Technologies stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.