Boston Properties (BXP): A Potential Value Trap Worth Considering?

2 hours ago
On August 2, 2023, Boston Properties Inc (

BXP, Financial) experienced a 3.61% gain, closing at $67.05 per share. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 4.99, the question arises: is Boston Properties Inc (BXP) a potential value trap that investors should think twice about? This article delves into a comprehensive valuation analysis of the company to answer this question. Read on to gain valuable insights into the current and potential future performance of Boston Properties.

Company Overview

Boston Properties, a real estate investment trust, owns over 190 properties, totaling approximately 54 million rentable square feet of space. Dominated by office buildings, the portfolio spans major cities such as New York, Boston, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Seattle, and the Washington, D.C., region. The company also holds limited retail, hotel, and residential properties.

The company's current stock price stands at $67.05, while the fair value, represented by the GF Value, is $103.31. This discrepancy prompts a deeper investigation into the company's value, intertwining essential company details with financial assessment.

Here is the income breakdown of Boston Properties: 1686806662972702720.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that represents the intrinsic value of a stock. It is computed considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line denotes the stock's ideal fair trading value.

The GF Value of Boston Properties (

BXP, Financial) suggests a potential value trap, warranting careful consideration. This assessment is based on three key factors: historical multiples, an internal adjustment reflecting the company's past business growth, and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the share price is significantly above the GF Value Line, the stock may be overvalued and have poor future returns. Conversely, if the share price is significantly below the GF Value Line, the stock may be undervalued and have higher future returns.

1686806598934069248.png

Financial Strength

Before investing in a company, it's crucial to assess its financial strength. Companies with poor financial strength pose a higher risk of permanent loss. A great way to understand the financial strength of a company is by looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage. Boston Properties has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.06, which is worse than 52.28% of companies in the REITs industry. The overall financial strength of Boston Properties is 3 out of 10, indicating poor financial health.

Here's a look at Boston Properties' debt and cash over the past years: 1686806623399444480.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins typically offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Boston Properties has been profitable for 10 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $3.2 billion and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $4.99. Its operating margin of 33.02% is worse than 70.72% of companies in the REITs industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Boston Properties's profitability as strong.

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth, according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Boston Properties is 1.2%, which ranks better than 52.61% of companies in the REITs industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 7.7%, which ranks better than 63.69% of companies in the REITs industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Boston Properties's ROIC is 4.65 while its WACC came in at 6.37.

The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Boston Properties is shown below: 1686806641174904832.png

Is Boston Properties a Value Trap?

While Boston Properties seems potentially undervalued, it's important to consider the risks associated with this assessment. The Altman Z-score for Boston Properties stands at 0.76, placing the company's financial health in the distress zone and signalling an increased bankruptcy risk. Ideally, an Altman Z-score above 2.99 reflects a safer financial position. The Z-score, particularly relevant for manufacturing companies, considers various factors such as profitability, leverage, liquidity, solvency, and activity ratios. To further comprehend the Z-score's role in assessing a company's financial risk, please click here.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Boston Properties (

BXP, Financial) is believed to be a potential value trap. The company's financial condition is poor, yet its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 63.69% of companies in the REITs industry. To learn more about Boston Properties stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.



Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure





