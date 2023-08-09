SPAR Group Inc (SGRP): A Business Services Stock with Good Outperformance Potential

Author's Avatar
3 hours ago
Article's Main Image

SPAR Group Inc (

SGRP, Financial), a prominent player in the Business Services industry, is currently trading at $1.25 per share. The company has a market capitalization of $28.951 million and has seen a 3.31% gain in its stock price today. However, over the past four weeks, the stock has experienced a slight dip of -3.97%. Despite this recent downturn, SGRP's GF Score of 84 out of 100 suggests it has good outperformance potential. The GF Score is a comprehensive stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus, which has been found to be closely correlated with the long-term performance of stocks. It takes into account five key aspects: Financial Strength, Profitability Rank, Growth Rank, GF Value Rank, and Momentum Rank.

1686814994684968960.png

Financial Strength Analysis of SPAR Group Inc

SGRP's Financial Strength rank is 6 out of 10, indicating a relatively strong financial situation. This rank is determined by several factors, including the company's interest coverage of 7.39, which suggests the company can comfortably meet its interest obligations. Additionally, its debt to revenue ratio of 0.08 indicates a low debt burden relative to its revenue. The company's Altman Z-Score of 3.80 further reinforces its financial stability.

Profitability Rank Analysis of SPAR Group Inc

With a Profitability Rank of 7 out of 10, SGRP demonstrates a good level of profitability. The company's operating margin of 3.35% and a Piotroski F-Score of 5 contribute to this rank. Furthermore, the company's profitability has been consistent, with 6 profitable years over the past decade. The trend of the operating margin over the past 5 years averages at 11.10%, indicating an uptrend in profitability.

Growth Rank Analysis of SPAR Group Inc

SGRP's Growth Rank of 7 out of 10 suggests a solid growth trajectory in terms of revenue and profitability. The company's 5-year revenue growth rate stands at 4.80%, although the 3-year revenue growth rate is slightly negative at -0.40%. The 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 4.70% further supports the company's growth potential.

GF Value Rank Analysis of SPAR Group Inc

The company's GF Value Rank is 6 out of 10, suggesting a fair valuation. This rank is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, a proprietary metric calculated based on historical multiples and an adjustment factor based on the company's past returns, growth, and future business performance estimates.

Momentum Rank Analysis of SPAR Group Inc

SGRP's Momentum Rank of 8 out of 10 indicates strong stock price performance. This rank is determined using the standardized momentum ratio and other momentum indicators, reflecting the stock's price performance from 12 months ago to 1 month ago and 6 months ago to 1 month ago.

Comparison with Competitors

When compared to its competitors in the Business Services industry, SGRP stands out with its high GF Score. Lichen China Ltd (

LICN, Financial) has a GF Score of 30, Seafarer Exploration Corp (SFRX, Financial) has a GF Score of 0, and Wilhelmina International Inc (WHLM, Financial) has a GF Score of 67. This comparative analysis suggests that SGRP has a higher performance potential in the industry. For more details, please visit the competitors page.

In conclusion, SPAR Group Inc's strong GF Score, coupled with its solid financial strength, profitability, growth, and momentum ranks, suggests that the company has good outperformance potential. However, investors should also consider other factors such as market conditions and company-specific risks before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.