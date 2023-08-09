GuruFocus founder and CEO Dr. Charlie Tian went live today to discuss new features as well as answer questions that came up during his presentation.

Kicking things off, Tian invited users to join our new Discord channel, where they can communicate with other GuruFocus members to discuss stock ideas, investment strategies and more.

He also looked at some economic indicators to evaluate the state of the U.S. market, including the Buffett Indicator, the U.S. Treasury Yield Curve and the GF Value of the S&P 500.

Tian then showed off the new Financial Calendar, which is located under the Tools menu. It provides an overview of upcoming events, including earnings dates, dividend distributions and economic updates.

He then reviewed how the All-in-One Screener works to show users how to effectively find prospective investments. Tian highlighted the historical data filter, charts and several other features that users may not be familiar with that are part of the screener.

Tian introduced the Active Filters menu within the screener, which was recently added. It allows you to make adjustments to your currently selected filters in one place without having to switch between tabs.

Using the energy and financial services sectors as examples, Tian looked at industry trends, which include insider trades and valuation metrics.

He also answered a number of questions from users, covering topics like the GuruGPT platform, backtesting and his thoughts on Booking Holdings ( BKNG, Financial).

Watch the full stream below:

Stay tuned for all of our exciting new developments over the coming months!