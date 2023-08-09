EFG Capital International Corp. Q2 2023 13F Filing Analysis

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

EFG Capital International Corp., a renowned investment firm, recently submitted its 13F filing for the second quarter of 2023, which concluded on June 30, 2023. The firm's investment philosophy is rooted in a disciplined approach to capital allocation, focusing on long-term value creation. EFG Capital International Corp. is known for its strategic investment decisions, which are based on rigorous research and analysis.

Portfolio Overview

The firm's portfolio for the second quarter of 2023 comprised 138 stocks, with a total value of $432 million. This diverse portfolio reflects the firm's commitment to risk management and its ability to identify investment opportunities across various sectors. However, it's worth noting that the firm did not engage in any stock trades during this quarter, indicating a potential strategy of holding onto its current investments.

Top Holdings

The top holdings in EFG Capital International Corp.'s portfolio were Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM), and Apple Inc. (AAPL). These stocks represented 5.51%, 3.66%, and 3.54% of the portfolio, respectively. The firm's significant investments in these companies underscore its confidence in their long-term growth potential.

1686838620893216768.png

Company Profiles

Microsoft Corp. is a leading technology company known for its software products, including the Windows operating system and the Office suite of productivity software. iShares Russell 2000 ETF is an exchange-traded fund that tracks the performance of the Russell 2000 Index, providing exposure to small-cap U.S. companies. Apple Inc. is a global technology leader that designs, manufactures, and markets consumer electronics and software.

In conclusion, EFG Capital International Corp.'s Q2 2023 13F filing reveals a portfolio that is diversified across various sectors, with significant investments in technology and small-cap U.S. companies. The firm's investment strategy appears to be focused on long-term value creation, as evidenced by its holdings in companies with strong growth potential.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.