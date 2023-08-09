EFG Capital International Corp., a renowned investment firm, recently submitted its 13F filing for the second quarter of 2023, which concluded on June 30, 2023. The firm's investment philosophy is rooted in a disciplined approach to capital allocation, focusing on long-term value creation. EFG Capital International Corp. is known for its strategic investment decisions, which are based on rigorous research and analysis.

Portfolio Overview

The firm's portfolio for the second quarter of 2023 comprised 138 stocks, with a total value of $432 million. This diverse portfolio reflects the firm's commitment to risk management and its ability to identify investment opportunities across various sectors. However, it's worth noting that the firm did not engage in any stock trades during this quarter, indicating a potential strategy of holding onto its current investments.

Top Holdings

The top holdings in EFG Capital International Corp.'s portfolio were Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM), and Apple Inc. (AAPL). These stocks represented 5.51%, 3.66%, and 3.54% of the portfolio, respectively. The firm's significant investments in these companies underscore its confidence in their long-term growth potential.

Company Profiles

Microsoft Corp. is a leading technology company known for its software products, including the Windows operating system and the Office suite of productivity software. iShares Russell 2000 ETF is an exchange-traded fund that tracks the performance of the Russell 2000 Index, providing exposure to small-cap U.S. companies. Apple Inc. is a global technology leader that designs, manufactures, and markets consumer electronics and software.

In conclusion, EFG Capital International Corp.'s Q2 2023 13F filing reveals a portfolio that is diversified across various sectors, with significant investments in technology and small-cap U.S. companies. The firm's investment strategy appears to be focused on long-term value creation, as evidenced by its holdings in companies with strong growth potential.