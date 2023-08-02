Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc ( VRTX, Financial) saw a daily gain of 3.07%, with an Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) of $12.56. But is the stock fairly valued? This article aims to answer this question through a comprehensive analysis. Read on to discover more about Vertex Pharmaceuticals' financial performance and its value as per the GF Value Line.

Company Overview

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc ( VRTX, Financial) is a leading biotechnology company that focuses on the discovery and development of small-molecule drugs for treating serious diseases. Its primary offerings include Kalydeco, Orkambi, Symdeko, and Trikafta/Kaftrio for cystic fibrosis. Besides, Vertex Pharmaceuticals is diversifying its pipeline through gene-editing therapies, non-opioid treatments for pain, and inhibitors of APOL1-mediated kidney diseases. The company is also exploring cell therapies for a potential functional cure for type 1 diabetes.

As of August 02, 2023, Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( VRTX, Financial) was trading at $358.4 per share, with a market cap of $92.3 billion. Its GF Value, an estimation of fair value, stands at $330.87, suggesting the stock is fairly valued.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure of a stock's intrinsic value. It is computed considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line denotes the stock's ideal fair trading value.

According to GuruFocus' valuation method, Vertex Pharmaceuticals' stock is fairly valued. The GF Value estimates the stock's fair value based on three key factors: historical multiples, an internal adjustment based on the company's past business growth, and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the share price is significantly above the GF Value Line, the stock may be overvalued, and its future returns may be poor. Conversely, if the share price is significantly below the GF Value calculation, the stock may be undervalued and have higher future returns. Given its current share price of $358.4, Vertex Pharmaceuticals' stock is considered fairly valued.

Since Vertex Pharmaceuticals is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

Financial Strength

Companies with poor financial strength pose a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid this, it's crucial to review a company's financial strength before purchasing shares. Factors like the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are excellent ways to understand its financial strength. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a cash-to-debt ratio of 13.2, ranking better than 57.08% of companies in the Biotechnology industry. The overall financial strength of Vertex Pharmaceuticals is 9 out of 10, indicating strong financial health.

Profitability and Growth

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk to investors. Higher profit margins usually indicate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has been profitable 6 times over the past ten years. In the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $9.2 billion and an EPS of $12.56. Its operating margin is 48.37%, ranking better than 97.76% of companies in the Biotechnology industry. The overall profitability of Vertex Pharmaceuticals is ranked 8 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

Growth is one of the most crucial factors in the valuation of a company. According to GuruFocus research, long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals is 29.2%, ranking better than 74.25% of companies in the Biotechnology industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 42%, ranking better than 86.49% of companies in the Biotechnology industry.

Another method of determining a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to the weighted average cost of capital (WACC). ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Vertex Pharmaceuticals' return on invested capital is 70.32, and its cost of capital is 6.89.

Conclusion

Overall, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc ( VRTX, Financial) stock is believed to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is strong, and its profitability is robust. Its growth ranks better than 86.49% of companies in the Biotechnology industry. To learn more about Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

