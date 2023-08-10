OrbiMed Advisors LLC, a renowned investment firm, recently made a significant transaction in the stock market. The firm reduced its stake in Galecto Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company based in Denmark. This article will delve into the details of this transaction, provide an overview of both OrbiMed Advisors LLC and Galecto Inc, and analyze the potential implications of this move.

Details of the Transaction

On July 31, 2023, OrbiMed Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Galecto Inc by 17,547 shares, a change of -0.78%. The shares were traded at a price of $3.08 each. Following this transaction, OrbiMed Advisors LLC now holds 2,241,440 shares in Galecto Inc, representing 0.14% of their portfolio and 8.30% of Galecto Inc's total shares. Despite the reduction, the transaction had no significant impact on the firm's portfolio.

Profile of OrbiMed Advisors LLC

OrbiMed Advisors LLC is an investment firm founded in 1989. The firm invests across the spectrum of healthcare companies, from venture capital start-ups to large multinational companies. OrbiMed Advisors LLC currently manages approximately $15 billion in total assets spread across five accounts. The firm's top holdings include Sinovac Biotech Ltd ( SVA, Financial), Bristol-Myers Squibb Co ( BMY, Financial), Boston Scientific Corp ( BSX, Financial), Humana Inc ( HUM, Financial), and Enliven Therapeutics Inc ( ELVN, Financial). The firm's equity stands at $5.07 billion.

Overview of Galecto Inc

Galecto Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the development of therapeutics designed to target the biological processes that lie at the heart of fibrosis and related diseases, including cancer. The company went public on October 29, 2020, and currently has a market capitalization of $71.986 million. Since its IPO, the company's stock has decreased by 82.3%, and the year-to-date price change stands at 119.42%. Galecto Inc's GF Score is 20/100, indicating poor future performance potential.

Galecto Inc's Financial Health and Performance

Galecto Inc's financial strength is ranked 8/10, indicating a relatively healthy balance sheet. However, its profitability rank is 1/10, and its growth rank is 0/10, suggesting that the company has struggled with profitability and growth. Over the past three years, the company's revenue growth has been stagnant, but its EBITDA growth stands at 7.8%, and its earning growth is 21.8%.

Galecto Inc's Stock Valuation and Momentum

Due to insufficient data, Galecto Inc's stock valuation based on its GF Value and Price to GF Value cannot be evaluated. The company's stock momentum, based on its RSI and Momentum Index, is also not available. However, since the transaction, the company's stock price has decreased by 13.8%.

Conclusion

In conclusion, OrbiMed Advisors LLC's recent reduction in its stake in Galecto Inc is a notable move. Despite the reduction, the firm still holds a significant stake in the biotechnology company. The transaction's impact on Galecto Inc's stock and OrbiMed Advisors LLC's portfolio will be worth monitoring in the coming months. As of now, Galecto Inc's financial health and performance indicate some challenges, but only time will tell how these factors will influence the company's future growth and profitability.