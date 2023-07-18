Carlyle Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Vera Therapeutics Inc.

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On July 18, 2023,

Carlyle Group Inc. (Trades, Portfolio), a prominent investment firm, reduced its stake in Vera Therapeutics Inc. (VERA, Financial), a clinical-stage biotechnology company. This article will delve into the details of this transaction, the profiles of both entities involved, and the potential implications of this move on their respective portfolios.

Carlyle Group Inc. (Trades, Portfolio): A Brief Overview

Carlyle Group Inc. (Trades, Portfolio) is a renowned investment firm based in Washington, DC. With a portfolio comprising 30 stocks and a total equity of $3.35 billion, the firm has a significant presence in the investment landscape. Its top holdings include GDS Holdings Ltd (GDS, Financial), MKS Instruments Inc (MKSI, Financial), QuidelOrtho Corp (QDEL, Financial), ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (ZI, Financial), and Vitru Ltd (VTRU, Financial). The firm's portfolio is heavily concentrated in the Technology and Healthcare sectors. 1686898538564288512.png

Details of the Transaction

The transaction saw

Carlyle Group Inc. (Trades, Portfolio) reduce its stake in Vera Therapeutics Inc. by 544,073 shares, a change of -22.51%. The shares were traded at a price of $17.31 each. Following the transaction, Carlyle Group Inc. (Trades, Portfolio) holds 1,872,764 shares in Vera Therapeutics Inc., representing 0.97% of its portfolio and 4.20% of Vera Therapeutics Inc.'s total shares. The transaction had a -0.28% impact on Carlyle Group Inc. (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio.

Vera Therapeutics Inc.: An In-depth Look

Vera Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company based in the USA, is focused on developing and commercializing transformative treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. The company's lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein that blocks both B lymphocyte stimulator and a proliferation-inducing ligand. The company went public on May 14, 2021, and currently has a market capitalization of $814.847 million. GF-Score of Vera Therapeutics Inc. is 19/100, indicating poor future performance potential. 1686898518565847040.png

Financial Health and Performance of Vera Therapeutics Inc.

Vera Therapeutics Inc.'s financial health and performance can be evaluated using various metrics. The company's Financial Strength is ranked 7/10, while its Profitability Rank is 1/10. The company's Growth Rank is 0/10, indicating no growth. The company's Piotroski F-Score is 3, suggesting a poor financial situation. The company's Altman Z score is 0.00, indicating it is in the distress zone.

Stock Valuation and Performance

As of the date of this article, Vera Therapeutics Inc.'s stock price is $18.41. The stock has gained 6.35% since the transaction and 54.84% since its Initial Public Offering (IPO). The year-to-date price change ratio is 0.6. However, due to insufficient data, the GF Value and Price to GF Value cannot be evaluated.

Future Performance Potential

While the Predictability Rank of Vera Therapeutics Inc. is not available, its RSI 14 Day is 70.70, ranking 1550. The Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month is 124.32, ranking 41. These metrics suggest that the stock has potential for future performance.

Conclusion

In conclusion,

Carlyle Group Inc. (Trades, Portfolio)'s decision to reduce its stake in Vera Therapeutics Inc. is a significant move that could impact both entities. While Vera Therapeutics Inc. has shown some potential, its financial health and performance metrics suggest caution. Investors should keep a close eye on these developments and make informed decisions based on comprehensive analysis.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.