On July 18, 2023, Carlyle Group Inc. (Trades, Portfolio), a prominent investment firm, reduced its stake in Vera Therapeutics Inc. ( VERA, Financial), a clinical-stage biotechnology company. This article will delve into the details of this transaction, the profiles of both entities involved, and the potential implications of this move on their respective portfolios.

Carlyle Group Inc. (Trades, Portfolio) is a renowned investment firm based in Washington, DC. With a portfolio comprising 30 stocks and a total equity of $3.35 billion, the firm has a significant presence in the investment landscape. Its top holdings include GDS Holdings Ltd ( GDS, Financial), MKS Instruments Inc ( MKSI, Financial), QuidelOrtho Corp ( QDEL, Financial), ZoomInfo Technologies Inc ( ZI, Financial), and Vitru Ltd ( VTRU, Financial). The firm's portfolio is heavily concentrated in the Technology and Healthcare sectors.

Details of the Transaction

The transaction saw Carlyle Group Inc. (Trades, Portfolio) reduce its stake in Vera Therapeutics Inc. by 544,073 shares, a change of -22.51%. The shares were traded at a price of $17.31 each. Following the transaction, Carlyle Group Inc. (Trades, Portfolio) holds 1,872,764 shares in Vera Therapeutics Inc., representing 0.97% of its portfolio and 4.20% of Vera Therapeutics Inc.'s total shares. The transaction had a -0.28% impact on Carlyle Group Inc. (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio.

Vera Therapeutics Inc.: An In-depth Look

Vera Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company based in the USA, is focused on developing and commercializing transformative treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. The company's lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein that blocks both B lymphocyte stimulator and a proliferation-inducing ligand. The company went public on May 14, 2021, and currently has a market capitalization of $814.847 million. GF-Score of Vera Therapeutics Inc. is 19/100, indicating poor future performance potential.

Financial Health and Performance of Vera Therapeutics Inc.

Vera Therapeutics Inc.'s financial health and performance can be evaluated using various metrics. The company's Financial Strength is ranked 7/10, while its Profitability Rank is 1/10. The company's Growth Rank is 0/10, indicating no growth. The company's Piotroski F-Score is 3, suggesting a poor financial situation. The company's Altman Z score is 0.00, indicating it is in the distress zone.

Stock Valuation and Performance

As of the date of this article, Vera Therapeutics Inc.'s stock price is $18.41. The stock has gained 6.35% since the transaction and 54.84% since its Initial Public Offering (IPO). The year-to-date price change ratio is 0.6. However, due to insufficient data, the GF Value and Price to GF Value cannot be evaluated.

Future Performance Potential

While the Predictability Rank of Vera Therapeutics Inc. is not available, its RSI 14 Day is 70.70, ranking 1550. The Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month is 124.32, ranking 41. These metrics suggest that the stock has potential for future performance.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Carlyle Group Inc. (Trades, Portfolio)'s decision to reduce its stake in Vera Therapeutics Inc. is a significant move that could impact both entities. While Vera Therapeutics Inc. has shown some potential, its financial health and performance metrics suggest caution. Investors should keep a close eye on these developments and make informed decisions based on comprehensive analysis.