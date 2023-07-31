Insider Buying: EVP & CCO David Farnsworth Acquires 1250 Shares of CVB Financial Corp

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On July 31, 2023, David Farnsworth, the Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer of CVB Financial Corp (

CVBF, Financial), purchased 1,250 shares of the company. This move is significant as insider buying can often be a positive indicator for the company's future performance.

Who is David Farnsworth?

David Farnsworth is a seasoned executive with extensive experience in the financial sector. As the EVP and CCO of CVB Financial Corp, he plays a crucial role in the company's credit risk management and overall financial health. His decision to increase his stake in the company is a strong vote of confidence in its future prospects.

About CVB Financial Corp

CVB Financial Corp is a bank holding company that operates through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank. The company offers a wide range of banking and financial services, including commercial and consumer loans, deposit services, and wealth management solutions. With a market cap of $2.65 billion, CVB Financial Corp is a significant player in the financial sector.

Insider Buying Analysis

Over the past year, David Farnsworth has purchased a total of 2,250 shares and sold 15,000 shares. His recent acquisition of 1,250 shares is a notable shift in his trading activity.

The insider transaction history for CVB Financial Corp shows a total of 7 insider buys and 2 insider sells over the past year. This trend suggests a positive sentiment among the company's insiders.

1686950042948075520.png

Relationship with Stock Price

On the day of David Farnsworth’s recent buy, shares of CVB Financial Corp were trading for $18.67 apiece. This gives the stock a price-earnings ratio of 10.86, which is higher than the industry median of 8.8 but lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

With a GuruFocus Value of $25.79, CVB Financial Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.72, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued. This could be a potential reason for David Farnsworth's recent purchase.

1686950071842635776.png

Conclusion

Insider buying, such as the recent purchase by David Farnsworth, can often be a positive sign for a company's future performance. Coupled with the fact that CVB Financial Corp's stock appears to be modestly undervalued, this could be an opportune time for investors to consider this stock.

However, as always, potential investors should conduct their own thorough research before making any investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.