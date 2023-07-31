On July 31, 2023, Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), a renowned investment firm, increased its holdings in PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities ( NRGX, Financial). This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the guru's profile, and the traded stock's performance and valuation. All data and rankings are accurate as of August 3, 2023.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), located at 405 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10174, is a prominent investment firm with a diverse portfolio. The firm's top holdings include Templeton Global Income Fund ( GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust ( BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II ( BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr ( BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust ( ECAT, Financial). With an equity of $5.24 billion, the firm primarily invests in the Financial Services and Technology sectors.

Transaction Details

The transaction involved the addition of 3,013 shares of PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities, bringing Saba Capital's total holdings to 5,734,142 shares. The shares were traded at a price of $16.72 each. This transaction had a 0.05% change and a 1.83% impact on Saba Capital's portfolio. The firm now holds a 12.83% stake in PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities.

Traded Stock: PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities

PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities ( NRGX, Financial) is a non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company based in the USA. The company's primary objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to provide high current income. The company operates in a single segment and has a market cap of $737.218 million. The current stock price is $16.49.

Stock Performance and Valuation

The stock's PE percentage stands at 4.90, indicating that the company is profitable. However, the stock has experienced a -1.38% price change since the transaction and a -17.55% price change since its IPO. The year-to-date price change ratio is 12.95%. Unfortunately, due to insufficient data, the GF Valuation cannot be evaluated.

Stock's Financial Health and Profitability

The stock's Financial Strength is ranked 4/10, and its Profitability Rank is 2/10. The Growth Rank and GF Value Rank are not applicable due to insufficient data. The stock's Momentum Rank is 8/10. The Piotroski F-Score is 2, indicating a weak financial situation. The Altman Z score and cash to debt ratio are not available. The stock's ROE and ROA are 20.87 and 15.03, respectively.

Stock's Momentum and Predictability

The stock's RSI 5 Day, RSI 9 Day, and RSI 14 Day are 51.37, 59.99, and 62.44, respectively. The Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month is -0.82, and the Momentum Index 12 - 1 Month is 7.07. The stock's predictability rank is not available.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities shares signifies the firm's confidence in the stock. Despite the stock's weak financial health and profitability, its positive momentum and the firm's substantial stake suggest potential for future growth. Value investors should monitor this stock closely for potential investment opportunities.